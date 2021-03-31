Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots looks back on ER check-in for “Blue Blood” actor a year later





Nick Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloots used Instagram to remember her last day after her husband was infected with COVID-19 and later died. The Blue Blood actor died in July 2020 as a side effect of fighting the virus for months. With a long caption tagged in the video, Croots remembers the last moment she talked to her husband. She couldn’t even hug or even kiss him because he was visibly ill.

“On March 30, 2020, Elvis and I took Nick to the Cedars Sinai emergency room. He wasn’t even sure which entrance was open because of Covid’s restrictions. I put it in the corner, “she began to explain. “We didn’t hug. We didn’t kiss goodbye. We couldn’t. It was clear that he was ill with something and couldn’t take the risk. We said,” I I love you. ” I was nearby and told him to call when he was done. We walked to the glove to kill time. We thought it would be a few hours. “

“It was the last day I saw Nick as Nick,” she continued. Cordero died at the age of 41. He is survived by his wife and his son Elvis, who married in September 2017. The two met while working on the 2014 musical Blues Over Broadway and were nominated for a Tony Award for the late actor. In her video posted on Instagram to commemorate that tragic day, she seemed to expect everything to be okay.

“It hurts today,” she said in a post. “Going back in time, I want to run up to him as he walks, grab him, kiss him, and hug him in my arms. On April 1, he got on a ventilator and I told him again. I didn’t talk to her. “She then added some of the encouragement for those who are struggling in similar situations. “For those of you who like me and have taken me to the hospital so that I won’t see them again, I’m thinking and praying for you today. This day is very difficult and there is no other way to say it. There is none.”

She finally wrote, “@ mariashriver wrote yesterday.’Let us now have the opportunity to think about ways to make things better than before, rather than lamenting what happened.'” With what we know about virus treatment and prevention, we’ve come a long way in a year. Play your role and continue your role. Nick and didn’t let it go home. For all COVID patients. “

