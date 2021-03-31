Research shows that Google collects 20 times more data from Android than Apple collects from iOS [U]





Technology companies are talking more about privacy in recent years, and Apple proudly says it protects user data more than anyone else. This week, Google collects up to 20 times more data from Android users than Apple collects from iOS users, according to a new study by Douglas Leith at Trinity College.

As reported by Ars Technica, this study analyzed the amount of telemetry data sent directly to companies responsible for iOS and Android operating systems. We checked not only the data sent to Apple and Google via the pre-installed apps, but also during the idle period.

Another interesting thing about this study is that it also considers data sent by users who choose not to share information with the enterprise in their operating system settings.

According to Douglas Reese, a researcher at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, even if the user is not logged in or explicitly configures privacy settings to opt out of such a collection on both iOS and Android. Send telemetry data to your mother. Both operating systems send data to Apple and Google when the user performs a simple operation such as inserting a SIM card or browsing the setting screen of the mobile phone. Even when idle, each device connects to the backend server every 4.5 minutes on average.

iOS automatically collects data from Siri, Safari, and iCloud and sends it to Apple, while Android uses Chrome, YouTube, Google Docs, Safetyhub, Google Messenger, and Clock, even if the user isn’t logged into their Google account. , Get data from search. Interestingly, iOS sends about 42KB of data to Apple right after the device boots. Android, on the other hand, sends 1MB of data to Google.

When idle, Android sends about 1MB of data to Google every 12 hours, while iOS sends about 52KB to Apple over the same period. In the United States alone, Android collects about 1.3TB of data every 12 hours. During the same period, iOS will collect about 5.8GB.

A Google spokesperson told Ars Technica that he disagrees with the survey because he believes it is essential that both iOS and Android devices send and receive data to and from the companies behind them. This keeps the software up to date and ensures that everything is working as expected. .. Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

Update: Google has also contacted 9to5Mac with a statement about research you can read below.

It identifies flaws in researchers’ methodologies for measuring data volume and disagrees with the treatise’s claim that Android devices share 20 times more data than the iPhone. According to our research, these findings are orders of magnitude higher and we shared methodological concerns with researchers prior to publication.

This survey mainly outlines how smartphones work. Modern cars regularly send basic data about auto parts, their safety status, and service schedules to car makers, and mobile phones work in a very similar way. This report details communications that help ensure that your iOS or Android software is up-to-date, that the service is working as intended, and that your phone is running safely and efficiently.

The company believes that the methodology used by researchers is not ideal, emphasizing that the Android and Google APIs are built to work with different types of devices, and platforming different smartphones and It claims to need telemetry data to adjust to a tablet.

For those who want to know more about the study, a more detailed and complete study is available in this PDF file.

