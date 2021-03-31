Advanced Imaging Society Announces 12 Winners of 11th Entertainment Technology Lumiere Awards





Hollywood, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-The Advanced Imaging Society today announced the winners of the 11th Entertainment Technology Lumières Awards. The organization recognizes 12 outstanding technological achievements that influence through innovation and advance the entertainment industry.

Winners are Digital Domain, 3rd Floor, EIZO, Stereo D / Deluxe Animation Studio, Sohonette, Moxion, PacketFabric, Deluxe, Evercast, USC Creative Technology Laboratory, Cinematography Database, Black Dot Film VR.

This year’s winners provided the technical genius needed to keep Hollywood’s work alive. These technologies and solutions will continue to be valuable new tools even after the crisis has receded, said social chairman Jim Chavin.

Winners include:

PacketFabric-M & E Connectivity Cloud

PacketFabrics Media & Entertainment Connectivity Cloud is specially designed to provide high-capacity multi-cloud transfers that enable end-to-end cloud-based production pipelines. Located in more than 170 data centers around the world, the Packet Fabric network is transforming traditional virtual production and broadcast visual effects and delivery games.

PacketFabric CEO Dave Ward means that changes in the ocean of film, episode content, and broadcast production require confusion at the cloud pathway and networking levels. It’s our job to make connections seamless and affordable so that artists can focus on telling the story.

Stereo D / Deluxe Animation Studio-FLUX

FLUX is a full-featured management system uniquely configured to meet the new requirements of virtual production during a pandemic. The platform makes assets self-aware and allows shots to move themselves while the artist is working. It enables collaboration and access to important information around the world with little effort and no barriers.

Aaron Parry, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Deluxe 3D / Deluxe Animation, said: Widely, work at home has become “new normal”. We recognized the need for robust digital production tools that put seamless collaboration, cross-platform asset transfer, and time efficiency at the forefront. I am convinced that “FLUX” is a very powerful tool. It is a great honor for the future of pipeline development and virtual production, and for our work to be recognized by AIS.

3rd floor-Cyclopes

Cyclops is a streamlined simulcam solution that can be deployed on handheld displays. Cyclopes harnesses the power of Apple ARKit and Unreal to match the lenses of physical cameras while allowing you to visualize CG assets on a real set of mobile devices. It’s a very flexible and feature-rich tool for getting started planning for previs and VFX, and has proven to leverage new technologies to create great production solutions.

We are honored to be working on the Advanced Imaging Society on the 3rd floor for the tablet-based AR app Cyclopes. Cyclopes started as a passionate project for me, said Eric Kearney, co-founder and VFX supervisor on the third floor. When going out to sets and location scouts, I wanted a better way to help department heads and crew see the magic of VFX added to the post. Tennis balls on the stick are only available so far. Cyclops was built to give everyone access to an easy-to-use tool for visualizing storytelling VFX components in the context of real-world shooting. I think it’s a great step forward and I’m proud to see it recognized.

Sohonet-ClearView Flex

With ClearView Flex, crews can safely and effectively real-time with video content, even if the entire team cannot be in the same room due to time, travel, budget constraints, or unexpected events such as COVID-19. You can collaborate with us. Bitrate configuration flexibility, critical review support, and high security enable reliable and efficient collaboration during virtual production.

Sohonet is imaginative. Sohonet CEO Chuck Parker says he is designing and building tools to help storytellers create things beyond their imagination. We focus on our vision of providing storytellers with the most flexible and secure real-time review service possible. ClearViewFlex is the result of an incredible passion for the industry and a truly amazing team. These are exciting times for both the industry and Sohonet and we are excited to continue making great things for our customers.

Deluxe-1 dubbed

One Dub is an innovative remote audio cloud recording tool that provides professional frame-precision audio recording directly to actors, sound mixers and directors’ web browsers. The platform provides an ultra-safe recording environment that anyone can access anytime, anywhere.

Greg Taieb, Vice President of Product Management at Deluxe, said: “One Dub is designed not only to continue remote production and post-work, but also to thrive with the help of this easy-to-use, secure and collaborative cloud solution. AIS was in the world of remote recording last year. We are excited to acknowledge One Dub for pioneering progress. We look forward to working with the audio and production sound community to evolve One Dub capabilities and enable multi-actors. Recording to streaming images with quality audio and synchronization of frame accuracy. ”

About the Advanced Imaging Association:

The Advanced Imaging Society was founded 10 years ago to educate, demonstrate and recognize new technologies to accelerate the success of the next generation of consumer experiences. Founded by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dolby and other Hollywood stakeholders, the organization now includes Silicon Valley and technology companies NVIDIA, HP, Google and Dell. is included.

In addition to the annual awards, the association produces seminars, educational videos, screenings and research support.

