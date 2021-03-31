Ohio seeks help from Google and others after paying a $ 228 million fraudulent unemployment allowance.





Google is the fourth largest company to be announced after the state has announced that it will partner with IBM, Experian and LexisNexis.

Ohio gives Google 1.4 million to help fight unemployment fraud with Google Analytics designed to help fight fraudulent billing while freeing up space for legitimate billing Announced to pay dollars.

So far it has been a big problem.

The state paid $ 228 million in fraudulent unemployment benefits, according to adjusted figures from Ohio’s Department of Jobs and Family Services, which provided them to 10 surveys this week.

Fortunately, last week’s unemployment allowance dropped to 69,368, but about 7,400 are flagged as potential fraud.

Compare these numbers with a week ago when ODJFS recorded 115,174 initial claims and nearly 20,000 were flagged as potentially fraudulent.

ODJFS spokesman Thomas Betti told 10 Investigates in an email that hackers and scams are widespread throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anita Akins says she is the victim of one of them.

Akins told 10 Investigates that he believed his account information had been hacked on the ODJFS website and that his email address and bank account information had changed.

She noticed the problem after the weekly unemployment allowance did not appear in her bank account. When she called ODJFS, she says the agent told her she wasn’t alone.

Betty said he could not comment on the details of the Akins case as it is under investigation. But he said ODJFS is urging people to protect their personal information.

There is no official number at this time, but I agree that perhaps more than 1000 people have been victims of these scams.

Capture personal information (including login information) that allows criminals to access people’s claims, change bank information, and steal profits, such as text messages, emails, and fake websites. I’ve seen various scams designed to do.

We recommend that you follow the official social media account and visit the .gov website for the official phone number. Be as careful as banking and medical information, Betty said in an email.

ID.me CEO Blake Hall said it was something he had never seen before when asked to comment in a February interview with 10 Investigates on unemployment fraud.

Halls is employed in 22 states to combat the problem of unemployment fraud.

Some of the efforts to verify people’s identities include using live video chat to verify the identities of people who may have no credit history or lack of documentation. ..

He showed 10 to investigate some of the lengths people went to destroy the system, including wearing a mask to make it look like someone else.

According to Hall, fraud rates are 10 times higher than federal agencies.

