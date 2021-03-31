Network built to accelerate solutions to fighters> Naval Sea Systems Command> Saved News Module





Naval X, the Navy’s Labor Super Connector division, launched the Tech Bridge initiative in September 2019. The goal was to create a collaborative environment in a commercial space where the community could easily connect. Today, there are 15 Tech Bridges that provide a positive and productive space for stakeholders to share ideas and best practices with the goal of delivering the features and solutions the Navy needs more quickly. ..

Whitney Tallarico, co-founder and director of NavalX Tech Bridges, said: “They are the people we want to connect with. We were created to connect, strengthen and maintain existing efforts to make the Ministry of the Navy more agile, competent and efficient. “

To that end, the Tech Bridge Innovation Pipeline, according to the Tech Bridge 2020 Annual Report, “quickly identifies programs that can support technology migration by mapping program schedules, durations, entry and exit criteria, etc. across the pipeline. We provide a framework for this. ” Released in March 2021. This process identifies bottlenecks and pulsates Navy innovation.

“We use the brand as an umbrella to highlight the various existing features, talents and tools that are improving DON,” says Tallarico. “Our brand makes it easier to speak a common language with industry, academia and other services, and we also use it to bridge the gap between military, civilian and requirements holders. “

Helping fill that gap is the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) War Center, an integral member of the Tech Bridge network. Some war center divisions such as Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane Division, NSWC Carderock Division, NSWC Panama City Division, NSWC Port Hueneme Division, NSWC Corona Division, Navy Navy Water War Center (NUWC) Newport Division, NUWC, etc. Acts as a TechBridge anchor. Keyport department.

“Technical needs on the battlefield and at sea are changing rapidly, so the ability to work together is very important to avoid threats and protect freedom,” said NSWC, Secretary-General of the NAVSEA War Center. Former technical director Dr. Brett Saidle said. Crane Division that fixes Midwest Tech Bridge, one of the early Naval X Tech Bridges.

NavalX describes each Tech Bridge as an “innovation ecosystem,” but it works with partners such as the Warfare Center to provide easy access to field experts to help accelerate Warfighter solutions. We provide a larger ecosystem. In fact, the seven Tech Bridges are headed by a director from the NAV SEA Warfare Center.

“The War Center plays an important role in the development and integration of technology for seafarers and the Marine Corps,” said Tararico. “Each Warfare Center division has a different technical focus that underpins many partnerships with industry and academia. It is incredible to connect features across the map and technology range. Worth it. War Centers can partner with industry and academia through technology transfer, SME Innovation Research / SME Technology Transfer, consortiums, and other authorities and means to bring commercial solutions to defense problem sets. I can do it.”

Collaboration with one War Center department provides an opportunity to access the expertise of another department, and in fact opens access to all departments over the network. “Using one of them gives you access to all of them,” says Tallarico. “It’s amazing to see how quickly we can work together.”

Each TechBridge leverages local talent and partnerships to engage in initiatives within specific technology areas. The current focus areas are:

SoCal Tech Bridge, San Diego: 5G, Counter Intrusion, Unmanned Logistics, Advanced Manufacturing, Energy Resiliency, Traffic Management for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Systems. Ventura Tech Bridge in Ventura, CA: Land, sea and air systems. Testing and evaluation of unmanned and manned systems. Advanced materials, coatings, laminated modeling. Coast, sea, underwater, expeditionary forces, energy, environment. Northwest Tech Bridge in Keyport, WA: Big Data, Adaptive Autonomous Technology, Robotics, Advanced Manufacturing. Central Coast Tech Bridge in Monterey, CA: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, All Five Combat Domains, Cyberspace and Quantum Technology. Inland Empire Tech Bridge in Norco, Calif.: Data analysis and visualization, networked data environment, measurement technology. Midwest Techbridge, Crane, Indiana: Modeling and Simulation. Power and energy battery solution. Communication, command and control, fiber optics, 5G. Data analysis; unmanned aerial vehicles; microelectronics; AI; cybersecurity; hypersonic aircraft. Orlando’s Central Florida Tech Bridge: Modeling, Simulation, Training, Human Performance. Palmetto Tech Bridge in Charleston, South Carolina: Cybersecurity, Autonomous Systems, Advanced Communications / 5G, Advanced Manufacturing. Mid-Atlantic Tech Bridge in Norfolk, Virginia: 5G, advanced manufacturing, unmanned systems, digital engineering, digital platforms. Capital Tech Bridge, Washington DC, Area: Digital Engineering, Design Features and Tools, Advanced Manufacturing and Unmanned Systems. Northeastern Tech Bridge, Newport, Rhode Island: Maritime Materials, Advanced Manufacturing, Undersea Technology. Patactent River, Techbridge, Southern Maryland: Unmanned aerial vehicles, autonomous systems, modeling and simulation. London, UK Techbridge: AI, Autonomy and Unmanned, Biotechnology, Space, Laser and Directed Energy. Honolulu’s Hawaii Tech Bridge: Command and Control; Computers and Networks; Communication; Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance; Cyber ​​Defense; Resilience; and Space Systems. Gulf Coast Tech Bridge in Panama City, Florida: Coastal Science and Technology, Secure Maritime Access, Operational Meteorology and Oceanography.

