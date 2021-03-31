Studies show that Android sends 20 times more data to Google than iOS sends to Apple.





The concept of extended / insomnia people and mobile addiction.

Even if you have an iPhone or Android device, we will continue to send data such as your location, phone number, and local network details to Apple or Google. Currently, researchers are finding that both iOS and Android collect mobile phone data 24 hours a day, when the device is idle, right out of the box, or even after the user opts out. A side-by-side comparison suggesting that Google Mobile OS collects 20 times more data than Apple’s competitors.

According to Douglas Reese, a researcher at Trinity College Dublin, Ireland, even if the user is not logged in or explicitly configures privacy settings to opt out of such a collection on both iOS and Android. Send telemetry data to your mother. Both operating systems send data to Apple and Google when the user performs a simple operation such as inserting a SIM card or browsing the setting screen of the mobile phone. Even when idle, each device connects to the backend server every 4.5 minutes on average.

Apps etc.

It wasn’t just the operating system that sent data to Apple and Google. Pre-installed apps and services have established a network connection even when they aren’t open or used. iOS automatically sent Apple data from Siri, Safari, and iCloud, while Android collected data from Chrome, YouTube, Google Docs, Safetyhub, Google Messenger, device clock, and Google search bar.

The following table outlines mobile phone data that is sent to Apple or Google when the user is not logged in.

Advertising

Douglas Reese

According to Reese, what sets Android apart is the amount of data it collects. At startup, the Android device sends about 1MB of data to Google, while iOS sends about 42KB to Apple. When idle, Android sends about 1MB of data to Google every 12 hours, while iOS sends about 52KB to Apple over the same period. In the United States alone, Android collects about 1.3TB of data every 12 hours. During the same period, iOS will collect about 5.8GB.

Google disagrees

Google disputed the findings, saying it was based on the wrong method for measuring the data collected by each operating system. The company also claimed that data collection is a core feature of devices connected to the Internet.

In a statement, the spokesperson wrote:

It identifies flaws in researchers’ methodologies for measuring data volume and disagrees with the treatise’s claim that Android devices share 20 times more data than the iPhone. According to our research, these findings are orders of magnitude higher and we shared methodological concerns with researchers prior to publication.

This survey mainly outlines how smartphones work. Modern cars regularly send basic data about auto parts, their safety status, and service schedules to car makers, and mobile phones work in a very similar way. This report details communications that help ensure that your iOS or Android software is up-to-date, that the service is working as intended, and that your phone is running safely and efficiently.

In the background (meaning Ars is not allowed to name or quote spokespersons), representatives say users can opt out of all telemetry data collection by Google OS. Said it was inaccurate.[Androidの使用状況と診断]The checkbox does not contain telemetry data that Google considers essential for the device to work properly. For example, the telemetry information collected by the device configuration service is needed for OS updates and patches.

Advertising

A spokeswoman also challenged the method researchers used to measure the amount of data collected by iOS. The setup they used did not capture certain types of data, such as UDP / QUIC traffic commonly sent by smartphones.

An Apple spokesperson also spoke on the condition that it was the background. A spokeswoman said that Apple provides transparency and control over the personal information it collects, reports are incorrect, Apple provides privacy protection that prevents users from tracking their location, and Apple provides location-related data. Said to notify users about the collection of.

24-hour collection

Leith performed the measurements using Google Pixel 2 running Android 10 and iPhone 8 running iOS 13.6.1. The iPhone was jailbroken using the Checm8 exploit. Google Play service is enabled on Pixel.

Overall, the research available here measured the amount of data the device collected.

On the first launch after a factory reset, the handset is idle when the settings screen is displayed when location is enabled or disabled when the user logs in to the pre-installed app store. SIM was inserted or deleted when

According to Reese, data collection by both operating systems is a concern because it can easily be linked to usernames, email addresses, payment card data and, in some cases, other devices owned by the user. In addition, a constant connection to the back-end server inevitably reveals the device’s IP address, which in turn reveals the user’s general geographic location.

Currently, there are very few, if any, practical options to prevent this data sharing, Leith writes.

The post has been updated with comments from Apple.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos