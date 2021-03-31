Five Reasons We Expect About the Future of Extended Reality (XR) in Learning





What will the classroom of the future look like and how will it feel? What is the future of work? How does immersive technology support problem investigation and understanding, enable new skills to be acquired, and enhance interactions? We are optimistic about the role that Extended Reality (XR) technology can play in enhancing the way we learn and collaborate as the learning and working domain rapidly shifts to a hybrid mode of interaction.

Eighteen months ago, the University of Michigan launched a new campus-wide XR initiative, where new XR technology enhances the quality of education in Michigan, fosters an interdisciplinary practice community, and a national network for academic innovation. I searched for a way to strengthen. The turmoil caused by the pandemic to education and industry only made us more confident in the role that XR technology can play in helping us understand our world and each other. is. It is also clear that we must do it ethically, compassionately, and fairly.

As we approach the first XR at the Michigan Summit next week, it’s an event open to participants across the growing XR ecosystem and we’re optimistic about the future of the XR in learning. There is no shortage of issues to be tackled. But there are also reasons for hope if you continue to invest collective energy in a way that takes into account the impact of extended reality technology. Here are five reasons to look forward to the future of XR in learning for the rest of 2021.

1. New privacy frameworks, ethical guidelines, and immersive technology standards ensure a more durable future.

XR technology generates vast amounts of personal information and extends the definition of what needs to be protected, including biometric data. You have the opportunity to lay a solid foundation for data protection and transparency in ways that other new technologies couldn’t. The XR Safety Initiative is a 501 (c) (3) global non-profit organization that promotes privacy, security and ethics in an immersive environment and sets true standards in these areas. We have convened a group of global experts from industry, academia and government to create the XRSI Privacy Framework 1.0 to set a baseline set of best practices that are agnostic to standards, guidelines and regulations. At UM, we have worked with colleagues at Georgia Institute of Technology to contribute to the framework in the areas of FERPA, Title VI, Title IX, GDPR and CCPA. This important work has attracted the attention of major XR vendors such as Facebook and Microsoft, as well as US federal policy advocates.

2. Collaboration between higher education institutions and industry partners is accelerating experiments and laying the foundation for XR’s sustainable ecosystem in learning.

Higher education has sought to use the XR since the last major wave of virtual reality in the late 90’s. Over the last five years, the development and distribution of XR experiences for education and learning has increased significantly. Institutions, from community colleges and colleges to R1 research institutes, are using XR technology with a variety of capabilities, and the pace of growth is accelerating. In the summer of 2020, groups of more than 150 institutions from 25 countries will form the XR Higher Education Champion (CHEX) to share ideas and knowledge on how to start the XR program and how to implement technology throughout the institution. Did. Major industry collaborations by companies such as Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and HTC have created mutually beneficial products from devices to software distribution platforms. The willingness of colleagues throughout higher education to share lessons learned in XR technology sourcing, device management, content creation, and data collection has accelerated the adoption and implementation of new vendor solutions.

3. XR is influencing learning and is already transforming certain areas such as healthcare education and care delivery.

Nursing schools and medical schools were some of the early adopters of XR technology, pushing the boundaries of what these devices and platforms can do. Simulation is a key part of the healthcare education curriculum, and virtual reality has been at the forefront of simulation for years. Medical or nursing students can practice high-risk scenarios in a low-risk environment, such as running an infant cardiac arrest protocol in VR before doing it in a real child. Imperial College London has partnered with Microsoft to perform ward rounds during COVID using the HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset to reduce patient and student exposure. One doctor puts HoloLens 2 in the room and the rest of the student team joins to study remotely through a Microsoft Teams meeting. In December 2020, UM partnered with Imperial College London to create the first International Mixed Reality Grand Round to showcase the power of this technology across the country and the healthcare system. In another example, Case Western Reserve University has developed an application for HoloLens called HoloAnatomy. This allows medical students to work with fellow students in HoloLens headsets to learn anatomy. In March 2020, Case Western sent 185 HoloLens devices to all first-year medical students and continued to teach anatomy remotely without missing a beat.

At UM, faculty members of the Faculty of Nursing considered XR as an educational method to help solve the challenges presented by COVID in providing skill-based learning to undergraduate and graduate students. We started looking for ways to use the HoloLens 2 with Dynamics 365 Guide with traditional mannequins to improve the learning experience and provide more self-directed teaching methods. XR is certainly not reserved for health education only. Eighteen months after launching the campus-wide XR initiative, 11 schools and universities have funded 22 projects. Projects on topics such as construction and architecture, English literature, virtual physics laboratories, and VR reactors show the wide range of XR possibilities in learning.

4. Innovations focused on democratizing content creation can have a significant impact on capacity, participation and recruitment.

Content creation is one of the biggest barriers to adopting XR technology. Headset procurement remains a major challenge, but access to a high-quality experience catalog for running on headsets, which often hinders learning innovation. The current way to create a high quality experience is to use a game engine such as Epic Games’ Unity or Unreal Engine. However, developing in these environments still requires considerable time and resources. A growing number of vendors are creating platforms on the Web that leverage WebXR to enable content authors to develop XR experiences with few or no code requirements. 360-degree video VR is the most advanced area of ​​the past year. There are many platforms on the market today that allow you to upload 360-degree photos and videos and create digital interactions and branching logic on top of the uploaded media to create a rich interactive experience. The more UX and learning experiences designers can create and edit content, the faster they can use these technologies to have a broad impact on higher education.

There are many exciting efforts to support democratization of content creation and expansion of human capital that contribute to the innovation of XR and learning. For example, UM’s Academic Innovation Center recently partnered with UM’s Faculty of Informatics faculty, Dr. Michael Nebeling, to create a new set of online courses called Extended Reality for Everybody. In addition, the University of London Goldsmith has created a virtual reality specialty focused on how to create VR content. Companies like Unity and Epic Games are creating self-guided online courses to help solve content creation problems. As more companies adopt XR technology in their day-to-day operations, the demand for content creators and more mature platforms is expected to increase to meet market needs.

5. XR is revolutionizing soft skills training in a way that complements the rapid adoption of online and hybrid learning in areas important to the future of work.

There is a growing demand from Michigan teachers for the use of XR technology to help develop and acquire abilities and soft skills in almost every school and university. Large companies have partnered with companies such as STRIVR and Talespin to invest millions of dollars in VR technology to train workers with soft skill training. According to a 2020 PwC study, VR learners train four times faster than in the classroom, are 275% confident in their ability to apply post-VR skills, and are emotional with content compared to classroom learners. The connection was 3.75 times. .. As the future of learning and work becomes more hybrid and remote, augmented reality and virtual reality solutions offer the opportunity to do extensive training and connect people in new ways. During the pandemic, VMware used virtual reality to send VR headsets with training and collaboration tools to these employees and virtually meet the team to onboard all new hires. .. XR can provide a way for people to practice difficult situations and high-risk skills in a controlled and repeatable way. It also gives you the option to collaborate remotely with people in your office, computer, or another XR device. Again, there is a great opportunity for higher education and further collaboration with industry partners who share their commitment to ethical innovation and sustainability in their future work.

These are one of the biggest reasons we look forward to the future of the XR in learning. What else are you excited about? This article does not focus on issues or issues, but there is no shortage of issues to solve. What are your biggest concerns about XR in learning? Do you see other opportunities for XR to positively shape the future of classrooms and work in the future? Continue the conversation on Twitter (# XR4Learning) to strengthen your common understanding of potential opportunities and key challenges to explore together.

James DeVaney (@DeVaneyGoBlue) is Vice President of Academic Innovation and Founding Executive Director of the Center for Academic Innovation at the University of Michigan.

Jeremy Nelson (@Jernel_Umich) is the director of the XR Initiative at the University of Michigan’s Academic Innovation Center.

