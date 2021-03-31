Xbox Series X Restock Updates: Available at Retail Stores such as Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and Walmart





Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X and Series S a few months ago, but game consoles are still in great demand. Even now it is almost impossible to get one. If you’re trying to buy an Xbox Series X, your entire routine may be starting to feel like the movie “Groundhog Day.” Log on accurately when inventory is low at major retailers such as BestBuy, GameStop, and Target. Desperately click with Wal-Mart to add the system to your cart. However, when I think I’m about to complete my purchase, I get the dreaded “sold out” message.

But there is good news. There are really ways to increase your chances of getting an Xbox Series X. First, don’t wait until you hear the latest information about inventory decline. Check your store’s inventory links daily or several times a day for Xbox restocks. (All of them are listed below.) If you come across an available Xbox, it’s time to jump into it. Use as many web browsers and devices as you can. For example, on your desktop, you can open store pages in Chrome, Firefox, and Edge. Then you can do the same on your mobile phone or tablet. Same as for the lottery. The more you have, the more likely you are to win.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Twitter is a useful resource for many gamers checking for restock news, but even if their leads are reliable, they rarely get warnings for more than a few minutes and their inventory sells out within minutes. Still, a better era has arrived.

Tip: Look for a retail price of $ 500 and avoid expensive retailer bundles that include irrelevant controllers, accessories, and games. Even better, if you don’t have a 4K TV and don’t plan to get one right away, get the Xbox Series S instead and save $ 200.

It’s currently out of stock, but it monitors Twitter and other news sources to keep you up to date with retailers such as Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and Target. plan. Below is a list of the major retailers that sell the Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X: Check inventory replenishment

Amazon sells the Xbox Series X and the cheaper Series S from this same product page.

GameStop hadtouteda “The number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles available for purchase is very limited,” but it’s currently sold out.

Wal-Mart does a solid job of checking the availability windows for PS5 and Xbox in Twitter feeds. We also recommend visiting the retailer’s Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

If you want to get the latest information on the Xbox Series X, there’s nothing better than Microsoft’s own Xbox Series X home page. Here you can find out about the latest specs, announced game titles, new controller details and more.

This is Target’s product page for Xbox Series X.

This is where retailers can buy Xbox Series X on Newegg when they have it in stock.

Best Buy was the last retailer to launch in the pre-order era, but as long as inventory allows, it’s ready to buy the Xbox Series X.

Are you already desperate? Are you ready to pay a premium of hundreds of dollars above the list price? Listen, we don’t do this and we don’t recommend you doing it either. But if you want to go that route, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site where you can buy and sell new Xbox and PS5 models as long as you’re willing to pay more than $ 650.

For clarity, it’s highly recommended that you wait for your inventory to appear at regular retailers so that you can buy your Xbox Series X at regular retail prices. But if you decide you can’t wait a little longer, the average price of the Xbox Series X on eBay is around $ 800.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X Inventory News.

Now Playing: Watch This: Xbox Series X and Series S offer fine-tuned streamlined features …

5:19

