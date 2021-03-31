“Pokemon GO” April Fool’s Day 2021: Team Go Rocket Shadow Air Pom, Mischievous “Pokemon” Trio and more!





Pokemon Go April Fool’s Day sees Team Go Rocket growls and top prank Pokemon Trio (RaZzi YouTube screenshot)

Players of “Pokemon GO” will get more and more mischievous “Pokemon” trios: Aipom, Dit, and Croagank throughout the event. Oh yeah, Team Go Rocket’s growl will also join the game!

“Pokemon GO” April Fool’s Day

The upcoming “Pokemon Go” April Fool’s Day event will apparently appear in the game on Thursday, April 1st. The event will be held all day and will feature as many “tricky” and “Pokemon” as Croagunk and Aipom. .. The growl of Team Go Rocket will also increase.

According to a GameSpot article, you’ll find a trio of mischievous “Pokemon” throughout the “Pokemon GO” April Fool’s event. Aipom, Ditto and Croagunk will all be reportedly more available in the game. Of course, other naughty “Pokemon” will also be available. Purrloins and some others will become more common in the game.

“Pokemon GO” Team Go Rocket

In addition to the increased total of “Pokemon” spawns, future Team Go Rocket growls will also frequently appear on classic balloons and Pokestops throughout the event. Team Go Rocket will only place Shadow Aipom on the team for uniforms.

A new set of new Team Go Rocket Timed Research will reportedly be available on Thursday, April 1st. When you complete this, the player will get a lot of rewards. This includes giving players a chance to get a Super Rocket Radar that they can use to fight the ultimate rocket leader, Giovanni.

“Pokemon GO”: Spring event

The April Fool’s Day event for Pokemon GO will be held from 12:00 am to 11:59 pm. Players can read more about April Fool’s “Pokemon Go” event online on the official “Pokemon Go” blog.

This isn’t the only “Pokemon GO” event that gamers are looking forward to so far. Niantic will also be hosting an in-game spring-themed event from April 4th to 8th.

Throughout the upcoming spring event, players will be able to catch a variety of wild Pikachu and lucky flower crowned versions. This goes along with many other spring-themed “Pokemon” so that players can find them.

Both Shiny Van Nerby and Shiny Changie will be in the game. There are also some event-specific research tasks, and the game has some other bonuses.

After that, the entire April Community Day of “Pokemon GO” will be held on April 11th. This month’s featured “Pokemon” is Snivy, for players who can evolve “Pokemon” into its final form. , They get the Serperior.

The timeline for evolution to its final form can be up to 2 hours from or immediately after the event. You will also learn about a new Community Day-only move called the Frenzy Plant.

