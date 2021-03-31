Google has begun testing TechCrunch, an alternative to cookies





Google is experimenting with new ad targeting technologies, PayPal will add cryptocurrency support, and Substack will raise additional funding. This is the Daily Crunch on March 30, 2021.

Big story: Google begins testing cookie alternatives

Google today announced that it has begun rolling out a new technology called Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) in a developer trial. FLoC is intended to act as an alternative to personally identifiable cookies (which are being phased out by Google and other platforms). For ad targeting purposes, Google analyzes the behavior of web browsing and groups it with other people with similar interests.

The trial has begun in many regions, including the United States, but there are concerns about compliance with the GDPR privacy regulations in Europe, not Europe.

High tech giant

YouTube is testing to hide the disliked number of videos. The company says it will do small experiments with different designs that hide the numbers it dislikes, but not the “dislike” button itself.

The number of votes cast in Amazon’s historic union vote begins today. Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama has gone to zero as one of the most imported labor efforts in modern American history.

New PayPal features allow US consumers to check out using cryptocurrencies. This feature extends PayPal’s current investment in the cryptocurrency market.

Startups, Financing, Venture Capital

Celebrity video request site Cameo has reached unicorn status with $ 100 million in funding. Cameos have gained considerable momentum in recent years, but there was also a big boost in the pandemic.

Substack has confirmed $ 65 million in funding and promises to rapidly expand the financial support of the new independent writer. The substack did not provide a significant new growth indicator.

NFT Art Marketplace SuperRare Closes $ 9 Million Series A SuperRare launched an art platform in 2018, and since then has maintained a closed Early Access platform to differentiate itself by carefully curating the art for sale. I am.

Advice and analysis from extra crunch

Do you remember digging deeper into the history, business and growth of Tonal EC-1 Patreon, Niantic, Roblox, Kobalt and Unity? Take a closer look at fitness startup Tonal in multiple parts and revive the format.

Is the substack really worth $ 650 million? More thoughts on sub-stack finances.

Everything else

A pile of imported console games disappears from online stores in China Some gray market video game console vendors in Taobao have stopped selling and shipping this week.

Launch of Startup Battlefield Application on TC Disrupt 2021 TechCrunch is looking for groundbreaking and groundbreaking startups around the world to be featured on Startup Battlefield during TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 this fall.

