



Southfield, Michigan (FOX 2)-A man who collided with a vehicle while crossing Southfield’s 9-mile road died on Tuesday, police said.

Ascension Providence workers killed over 9 miles after being attacked by an SUV

According to police, Fraser’s 54-year-old victim was crossing a road near Providence Hospital when he was beaten. The first responder tried to help the man, but he died of an injury.

Police have notified the victim’s family, but have not yet announced his name. FOX 2 is said to have worked in the hospital as a caretaker.

“I just heard a scream, when I looked up and saw the person moving back and forth in the air,” said Witness Branda McCain.

The driver stayed at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor, police said.

The man was about to cross the street when he came out from behind a stopped bus and was beaten.

“A hospital employee stood behind a bus that was parked at a bus stop across the street,” said Jeff Jagielsky, deputy director of Southfield Police Department. “There was a car heading east on Nine Miles. A hospital employee hit a road and was attacked by a car heading east on Nine Miles.”

According to police, the driver was a woman and was stunned.

“The driver is, of course, upset and upset, as you can imagine. Not everyone wants to do it, but it happened and the driver is dealing with it,” said Jagielsky.

People who live and work in this area say it’s a dangerous road.

“There are always accidents here, but most of the time there are car accidents, so there is a pedestrian crossing at Ascension,” McCain said. “We should cross there.”

The crash is under investigation. If you have any information, please contact the Southfield Police Department (248-796-5500).

