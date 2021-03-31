League of Legends Patch 11.7: Champion, Nerf, Buff Complete List-9 Items Severely Weakened





On Tuesday, March 30th, Riot recently released release notes for the latest update (LOL) of League of Legends. The developers have fixed some frustrating issues while changing some champions in the update. The developers have begun cracking down on bot lanes, targeting support champions and stopping them from overwhelming their peers. The latest updates are:

Nervous and buffed LOL champion

Dual Shocker provided all the nervous and buffed champions in “League of Legends” patch 11.7. The complete list is:

Ammu

Q-Bandage toss

Cost: 50/55/60/65/70 mana drops to 30/35/40/45/50 mana

E-tantrum

Cooldown: Ashe from 10/9/8/7/6 seconds to 9/8/7/6/5 seconds

R-Enchanted Crystal Arrow

Cooldown: 100/90/80 seconds to 100/80/60 seconds Alistar

Q-Crush

Basic damage: 60/105/150/195/240 to 60/100/140/180/220

E-trample

Enhanced Basic Attack: 35 to 290 (levels 1 to 18) bonus magic damage to 20 to 275 (levels 1 to 18) bonus magic damage Braum

E-doesn’t break

Cool down: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds to 16/14/12/10/8 seconds

R-Glacier Rhagades

Maximum knockup time: 1 / 1.25 / 1.5 s to 1 / 1.5 / 2 s Hekalim

E-catastrophic charges

Bonus movement speed: 25-75% -25-65% Ivern

E-trigger seed

Basic damage: 70/95/120/145/170 to 70/90/110/130/150 Kaisa

R-Killer Instinct

Cooldown: 110/90/70 s to 130/100/70 s Kindred

Q-Dance of arrows

Bonus damage rate: 65% AD to 75% AD

E-mounting dread

Cooldown: 16/15/14/13/12 seconds to 14/13/12/11/10 seconds Lissandra

Q-Ice Shard

Basic damage: 70/100/130/160/190 to 80/110/140/170/200 Molde Kaiser

Q- Erase

Increased damage to isolated enemies: 30/35/40/45/50 percent to 40/45/50/55/60 percent rel

E-Attract and repel

Stun duration: 0.75 to 0.5 seconds Teemo

Passive-guerrilla warfare

Surprising duration factor: 3-5 seconds bonus attack speed

E-toxic shot

Base damage on hit: 10/20/30/40/50 to 11/22/33/44/55 Thresh

W-Dark Passage

Base shield: 60/100/140/180/220 to 60/90/120/150/180 Tristana

Attack damage: 61-59

Udyr

Attack damage: 66 to 64

Inversion

AD Growth: 3 to 3.4

Yasuo

AD Growth: From 2.2 to 3:

Yorick

E-Mourning fog

[New] Marked enemies and large monsters continuously awaken up to four nearby tombs.

[New] Mistwalkers now deal double damage when jumping to enemy champions and large monsters.

[Update] If the target is out of range, it will move into range and cast, so E will cast the target to the maximum range.

Yorick is the main target of the change, as the kit has changed significantly. His damage and stats haven’t changed, but the overall build seems to have been enhanced.

A badly weakened item

Apart from the heroes mentioned, the latest patch of the game also weakened some important items used by core players. All of these are:

Essence Reaver Total Cost: 2,900 Gold to 2,800 Gold Attack Damage: 55 to 45 Everfrost Glacier Damage: 125 to 100 Glacier Cooldown: 20 to 30 seconds Eternal Winter (Ohn Upgrade) Glacier Damage: 125 to 100. Glacier Cooldown: 20 to 30 seconds Sir Dominique’s Regard Cost: 2,900 Gold to 3,000 Gold Attack Damage: 35 to 30 Serilda’s Resentment Cost: 3,400 Gold to 3,200 Gold Trinity Force Attack Damage: 25 to 30 Attack Speed: 35 to 30

[New] Threefold Strike can now be stacked on towers. Myth Passive: Increases attack damage, movement speed, and abilities at 10% attack speed Infinity Force (Ornn upgrade) Attack damage: 35-40 Attack speed: 45-40 Turbo Chemtank Supercharger Bonus Movement speed: 75% -60% Super Charger Slow: 40% to 50% Turbocharger Experiment (Ornn Upgrade) Supercharger Bonus Movement Speed: 75% to 60% Supercharger Slow: 40% to 50%

These are the major changes currently made to the game. Once the patch is released, you will be able to experience these updates yourself.

