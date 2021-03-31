Google donates $ 25 million to new EU fund to fight fake news





One of the greatest hidden property in the world will be wiped out in a few days

(Bloomberg)-From a perch just across from Carnegie Hall and just above Midtown Manhattan, Billfan quietly built one of the world’s largest fortunes. Few people even noticed him on Wall Street-until suddenly, everyone noticed. Fans and his private investment firm, Alkegos Capital Management, are now at the heart of the largest margin claims in history-the billions of dollars, including dangerous leverage and instantly rewound secret market bets. Failure Collected from stocks recently dumped by banks (ViacomCBS Inc., Discovery Inc. GSX Techedu Inc., Baidu Inc.), everything soared this year and could confuse traders who couldn’t understand why. .. Some of the fans Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co. The portfolio, which has been trading in blocks since Friday, was worth about $ 40 billion last week. Bankers believe that Arquegos’ net worth (essentially fan wealth) has exceeded $ 10 billion. And as disposals continue to emerge, estimates of his company’s total position continue to rise: tens of billions, $ 50 billion, and even more than $ 100 billion, which has evaporated in just a few days. I’ve never seen-how quiet and focused it was, said Mike Novogratz, a career macro investor and former Goldman Sachs partner who has been trading since 1994. He said it must be one of the biggest personal property losses in history. Days of silence in the episode. This was a difficult time for the family office of Arquegos Capital Management, and our partners and employees, Karen Kessler, a spokesperson for the company, said in an email statement. All plans are being discussed as Mr. Huang and the team decide on the best path for the future. The Cascade of Loss Transactions has echoed from New York to Zurich, Tokyo and beyond, leaving a myriad of unanswered questions, including big ones. Under the nose of regulators around the world, such a big risk promoted by so many banks? Part of the answer is that fans have set up as a family office with limited oversight, adopted financial derivatives and accumulated a large share of the company like never before, disclosing them. Another part is that global banks have accepted him as a lucrative client, even though records of insider trading and market manipulation attempts 10 years ago pushed him out of the hedge fund business. Hedge Fund Legendary Disciples Julian Robertson, Son Cook Bill Fan After Resolving SEC Civil Litigation in 2012, Tiger Asia Management and Tiger Asia Partners have been accused of insider trading and manipulation of Chinese bank stocks It was. Fans and businesses have paid $ 44 million and agreed to be locked out of the investment advisory industry. He soon opened Arquegos (Greek for leaders) and built it as a family office. A family office that exclusively manages one property, usually as an investment adviser to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration is exempt. Therefore, they do not need to disclose the owners, executives, or the amount they control-rules designed to protect outsiders who invest in the fund. This approach makes sense for small family offices, but even if it grows to the size of a hedge fund whale, it can in turn pose a risk to outsiders in a wider market. This again raises questions about family office regulation. Tyler Gellasch is a former SEC aide and currently runs the Healthy Markets trading group. The question is why only that friend or family cares. The answer is that they can have a significant impact on the market, and even after Dodd-Frank, the SEC’s regulatory system does not explicitly reflect that. Valuable Customer Archegos has established trading partnerships with companies such as Nomura Holdings, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG. .. For some time after the SEC proceedings, Goldman refused to deal with him for compliance reasons, but forgave him because his rivals benefited from meeting his needs. One of the reasons is that fans have never submitted a 13th floor report on their holdings. This report must be completed by all investment managers holding over $ 100 million in US stocks at the end of each quarter. That’s because he used total return swaps to compose transactions and basically seemed to place positions on the bank’s balance sheet. Swaps also allow investors to add more leverage to their portfolio. For example, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are listed as the largest holders of GSX Techedu, a Chinese online tutoring company that has been repeatedly targeted by short sellers. Banks may own shares for a variety of reasons, including hedging swap exposures from transactions with customers. The unfortunate Investors Goldman increased its position by 54% in January, according to a regulatory filing. Overall, banks report holding at least 68% of GSX’s outstanding shares, according to a Bloomberg filing analysis. The bank owns at least 40% of Chinese video entertainment company IQIYI Inc and 29% of ViacomCBS, all of which Archegos was a big bet on. I’m sure there are a lot of really unhappy investors who have bought these names in the past. Electronic trading company Virtu Financial Inc. Doug Cifu, CEO of the company, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV on Monday that he regrets it a few weeks later. He predicted that regulators would consider whether family offices should increase transparency and disclosure. Fans’ strategy and performance remained secret from the outside world unless they needed to market his fund to outside investors. Even if his fortune swelled, his fifties remained unobtrusive. Despite working for Robertson’s Tiger Management, he was not well known in Wall Street and New York’s social circles. Fan is a councilor of Fuller Theological Seminary and co-founder of the Grace and Mercy Foundation, whose mission is poor and oppressed. According to the latest filing, Foundation assets are approaching $ 500 million at the end of 2018, but it’s not just money, he talked about his calling in a rare interview with a 2018 Fuller Institute executive investment As a home and his Christian faith. God certainly has a long-term view, and last week ViacomCBS Inc. announced a secondary offer of its shares, changing his extraordinary fate. The next day, stock prices fell 9%. The value of other securities that appear to be in the Arquegos portfolio based on block traded positions had fallen 27% by the end of Thursday. Investor stocks estimated by market participants were used 6 to 8 times. It also hurt some of the banks that served the fans. Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of a significant loss after the sale, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pointed out a possible loss of $ 300 million. All Psychology Leverages Without Risk Management, Its Almost Voidism (Updated with the latest bank to update the exposure in detail in the penultimate paragraph) For other articles like this, visit bloomberg.com Please News Source. 2021 Bloomberg LP

