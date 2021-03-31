Clubhouse app copycat: LinkedIn features audio-only social media on Facebook, Twitter, and more





Another participant in the Social Audio Experience, who first debuted by Clubhouse, is coming. It’s from LinkedIn, a well-known professional social networking platform. The platform is known as a hub for professionals to share their knowledge, experience, work, etc., but now it does it in the audio settings.

This pandemic has brought a lot from application developers and software, including enhancements to online video collaboration tools such as Zoom Video Communications and Microsoft Teams. But it has also created media-intensive applications that promote social interaction by talking to each other, as popularized by clubhouses.

Initially, the Clubhouse epidemic began with limited availability that could only be attended by direct invitations from members or approval by platform users. This has led to the participation of other social media platforms to create a version of Clubhouse that has already deployed some.

LinkedIn: Professional Social Audio Experience

According to TechCrunch on Tuesday, March 30, LinkedIn has recently released and announced that it will also participate in audio-only setups on upcoming platforms. What highlights the company’s experience is that it aims to tackle the professional world with elements of the social audio media platform.

Recently, LinkedIn has changed for the better, extending the tools, capabilities, and capabilities of its applications to accommodate the variety of media provided by content creators. The application has LinkedIn stories and live broadcast capabilities, most often visible to connections and followers within the platform.

Despite many social media tools, LinkedIn is primarily about introducing work and careers rather than the emotions, artwork, and other self-expression found in social media, so professional marketing and Maintaining identity. The audio-only feature is “professional” branding only, adjacent to academic and informative content.

#LinkedIn is working on a live audio room

This feature is not working yet. At the moment there is only a UI. pic.twitter.com/Btt6FATXW3

-Alessandro Paluzzi (@ alex193a) March 30, 2021

Clubhouse App: Why is everyone copying them?

(Photo: PIXTA)

Other notable social media applications are also joining the Clubhouse boom, bringing voice-only capabilities to their platforms, facilitating conversations with people, and replicating face-to-face setups. The most notable is Twitter Spaces. It has already been released for the Android platform where users can talk and invite people to participate in social audio collaborations.

Facebook, Discord and Telegram have also announced audio features available on the platform. This is different from all of the audio call features. The functionality of these applications is still under development and LinkedIn is currently participating as part of a virtual social interaction. Spotify has also participated in this experience after acquiring the Locker Room developers.

