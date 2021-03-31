Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 release date, price, specs and everything we know





Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 has the potential to become the next big fitness-centric smartwatch. As a follow-up to Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Active 4 has introduced several upgrades and may be compatible with the company’s latest smartphones.

Before worrying about skipping the version, several leaks point out that Samsung will launch two new smartwatches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Active 4, with only one generation number. Last year I saw using the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to jump from the original Samsung Galaxy Watch and do this.

Currently, the Galaxy Watch 3 is considered the best smartwatch for Android users, but the Galaxy Watch Active 2 ranks in these rankings due to age. However, it can often be found for less than $ 200, making it one of the cheapest smartwatches at the moment.

The price cut may be related to the imminent launch of the new Galaxy Watch active model. Samsung hasn’t confirmed that it will come, but it’s enough to guess what the next-generation Galaxy Watch Active will look like, from potential prices and release dates to possible features and wishlist upgrades. There is proof. This is all we know.

Release date of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4

You will know the release date of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 when the next Samsung Unpacked event is leaked online or announced by the company itself. Samsung unveiled a new wearable for the third year in a row at its August keynote, so you can stick to your own precedent.

What’s less certain is whether the Note phone will be the headline for the event as it was in the past. The Galaxy Watch 3 arrived with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Watch Active 2 arrived with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but according to Samsung’s own comments, the Galaxy Note 21 may not be available at all this year.

The Galaxy Watch Active 4 is also slightly likely to appear sooner than expected. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are scheduled for the second quarter of 2021, according to a tipster Ice Universe Twitter thread. This means Samsung will launch the latest smartwatch models sooner than usual.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 Price

The Galaxy Watch Active is a slim, fitness-focused version of the Galaxy Watch, so it’s cheaper than Samsung’s flagship product. When the Galaxy Watch Active 2 went on sale, it was $ 249 for the Bluetooth model and $ 299 for the LTE-equipped model.

Samsung expects to stick to this pricing model. If so, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will be a direct competitor to the $ 279 Apple Watch SE and the $ 229 Fitbit Versa 3. However, assuming that you continue with all the features that your previous Galaxy Watch had, your ECG readings will be different. Its a similar priced rival.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 Specifications and Features

This feature is rumored to debut on the standard Galaxy Watch, but it’s unclear if blood glucose monitoring will be included on the Galaxy Watch Active 4. There is one interesting rumor that can affect both models of Samsung smartwatches. LeakerIceUniverse said the next Galaxy Watch will replace Tizen with Android.

This means that Galaxy Watches could jump from Samsung’s own wearable OS to Google’s Wear OS. I don’t know how this will affect Samsung Health’s Fitness First smartwatch.

Aside from the software and interface, the next Galaxy Watch Active will probably feature some spec upgrades. It can be built on the 4GB of storage currently available to match Apple Watch’s high-capacity storage products. The drop detection, VO2 max measure, and other tools that come with your Galaxy Watch 3 will also get you everything useful for your runners.

I’m most interested in seeing how Samsung handles the battery life of the Galaxy Watch Active 4. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 lasts up to 60 hours, depending on your workout and display. Samsung can maintain Active2 stamina and shorten the battery life of the Galaxy Watch 3 compared to the original Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4: What We Want to See

Slim Design: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 expects the main features of the Galaxy Watch 4 to be a small design suitable for those who exercise frequently. With a physical bezel and premium materials, the flagship Galaxy Watch is considerably bulkier, especially compared to the Apple Watch. We hope that the Galaxy Watch Active will be as slim as Apple’s smartwatches, promoting almost no feel when running or moving around.

More Mental Health Tools: Mental health plays a major role in physical health. Whether Samsung is stress monitoring or a more sophisticated stress management option, it wants to expand its wrist-based mental health tools. Fitbit’s recent watch and Fitbit Premium upgrades (users can now meditate on Deepak Chopra) are good examples to follow. Future Apple Watches are also rumored to receive panic attack warnings that will help them get out of dangerous situations such as driving.

FDA Approval for Blood Pressure Monitoring: Features already available in the Galaxy Watch Active lineup are also hoping to finally get FDA approval. Samsung introduced blood pressure monitoring in the last two iterations of the smartwatch, but health tools weren’t available to US users. That said, it has recently been published in many other countries, so it could be the United States next.

Bookmark this page to see all the latest leaks and rumors for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. We’ll update this page with the latest information on Samsung’s next fitness smartwatch launch.

