Warzone: March 31st patch notes





Call of Duty: A new update for Warzone has been released to keep the game up to date with Season 2 Reloaded. This article has a complete patch note for March 31st.

Season 2 Reloaded has already begun with Black Ops Cold War, and it’s time for Warzone to receive a major mid-season update. You can find the complete patch notes for Cold War Season 2 Reloaded at the links below.

Warzone patch notes March 31

Below is Raven Software’s complete patch notes for the latest Warzone update on March 31st.

General

FixedDev Error 6634forXbox.Fixedsubtitles for Sims, Beck, and Garcia.

Gameplay

Armor must be consistently spawned as a ground route in every match. Tactical map updated: You can now double-click to place a Danger Ping. Hovering over some pingable objects may display the name of the object, making it easier to see what you’re pointing to. To show exactly what you need when the items are very close to each other. ChangeDeletePings Deletes the text and deletes MyPings. On Rebirth Island, off-map exploits have been fixed near Chemical Engineering. Plunder can now drop Self Revive from the Quick Inventory menu. You can clear all placed pings at once by briefly pressing and holding the Ping button using your keyboard / mouse or any BumperPing control scheme.

weapons

Increased the amount of recoil on the Cold War AUG base. Cold War Weapon unlocks are now correctly displayed in the After Action Report.

Attachment

Suppressor Muzzle now professionally displays muzzle flash concealment correctly. Cabaret barrels now increase vehicle damage. Smooth zoom / variable zoom scopes can now be properly mounted on vertical walls. Fixed an issue with ADS firing animations in scopes. Fixed a bug that some Cold War barrels didn’t have. Their intended effect.

operator

Bakers fourthOperatorMissionObjective is now able to eliminate 15 enemies and track them properly with weapons equipped with more than double the magnifying scope.Warzone file size reduction

According to the official Call of Duty blog, the mid-season update will make the file size smaller and more optimized across Warzone.

The latest updates are reported to have very large download sizes, but are believed to be needed to reduce the overall size of the game. Future patch sizes for both Modern Warfare and Warzone are reportedly much smaller than the latest updates.

The latest Warzone update sizes are listed below for each platform.

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

Xbox One: 57.8 GB

PC: 52.4 GB (WarzoneOnly) / 133.6 GB (WarzoneandModern Warfare)

When the update is complete, the overall file size of both Warzone and Modern Warfare will be reduced by the following amount:

PlayStation 5: 10.9 GB (WarzoneOnly) / 30.6 GB (WarzoneandModern Warfare)

PlayStation 4: 10.9 GB (WarzoneOnly) / 30.6 GB (WarzoneandModern Warfare)

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 14.2 GB (WarzoneOnly) / 33.6 GB (WarzoneandModern Warfare)

Xbox One: 14.2 GB (WarzoneOnly) / 33.6 GB (WarzoneandModern Warfare)

PC: 11.8 GB (WarzoneOnly) / 30.6 GB (WarzoneandModern Warfare)

Cold War & War Zone Season 2 Reloaded

Season 2 began on February 25th at Cold Warand Warzone, which wasn’t enough for players. Now Treyarch is back with great success as Season 2 Reloaded is officially here for Cold Warand Warzone.

The game includes three new weapons, a new zombie experience, and a new multiplayer map. You can find all about mid-season updates at the links below.

