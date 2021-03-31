BMW, Volvo and Google pledge to eliminate the use of marine mined metals





BMW, Volvo and Google will not purchase metals produced by deep sea mining until the environmental risks are “comprehensively understood”. This is a setback for companies planning deep sea mining in the last decade.

The two companies, along with South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI, said they would exclude deep-sea minerals from their supply chains and would not fund deep-sea mining companies.

“Before potential deep-sea mining occurs, we need to make it clear that such activities can be managed in a way that ensures effective protection of the marine environment,” distributed WWF, a conservation group. Both companies said in a letter.

Deep sea mining has been promoted as an alternative to onshore mining of minerals such as cobalt and nickel required for batteries in electric vehicles. Demand for such metals is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade as automakers from Tesla to Volkswagen expand their production of electric vehicles.

However, regulations to support deep-sea mining on the high seas have not yet been agreed by the United Nations-backed International Seabed Authority (ISA). Organizations in 167 countries have signed exploration contracts with 21 companies, but mining cannot begin until the mining code has passed.

The proposal that the sea must be mined to build a future with EVs on all driveways is a false dilemma.

Gerard Barron, CEO of Deep Green, a deep-sea resource startup, expects the ISA to pass the rules this year with a delay due to Covid-19 and the start of operations by 2024. I said there is. Stock exchange due to reverse merger in the second quarter.

Backed by Glencore and the shipping company All Seeds, the company plans to pick up potato-rich nodules on the deep sea floor. The amount of nodules that have the right to explore in the Pacific is said to be sufficient for 280 million electric vehicles.

However, BMW and other companies have stated that “all alternatives” to deep-sea mining should be considered as “problems or urgents” such as recycling, reducing demand, and developing “responsible” onshore mining. It was.

Scientists and NGOs have expressed concern about the damage that deep-sea mining can do to marine ecosystems. This is essential in the fight against climate change.

Recommendation

Professor Douglas McCauley of the University of California, Santa Barbara said that deep-sea ecosystems are “part of the least resilient ecosystems on the planet.”

He said the results of experiments conducted over 20 years ago to simulate marine mining are still visible with little or no recovery in the local ecosystem.

“The proposal to mine the ocean to build a future with EVs on all driveways is a false dilemma,” said McCauley.

“We are accelerating mass production of EVs in a way that leverages the power of science and human ingenuity to minimize the impact of land mining without causing new environmental disasters in the ocean. There are exciting opportunities and obligations to do. “

Climate capital

Where climate change meets business, markets and politics.Check FT coverage here

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos