Franklin College Tech Center Opens This Fall





A new technology center that benefits all Franklin University students will open this fall.

Last year, the former athletics annex on Grizzly Drive and First Street began refurbishing the $ 400,000 Technology Innovation Center (CTI).

The center will be an open and collaborative workspace for students and staff to explore new technologies and partner with innovative projects. Andrew Rossner, the university’s new digital fluency director, will lead the center and his office will be based there.

Franklin University President Kelly Praser said the opening of the center will integrate technology into the curriculum and link the university’s efforts to prepare students for their post-graduation lives.

The center has a university Esports team, a podcast and music production studio, a lab for studying human movements, and a line of computers with software that serves a variety of research disciplines.

The alumni provided information in making decisions about which technologies should be included in the center based on the tools and capabilities needed to succeed in today’s job market, Praser said.

He said that what is evolving is an array of almost unlimited digital applications. No disciplines are excluded.

The university has been working on the center’s ideas for years, but the pandemic emphasized the need for technical competence in the graduate world, Praser said.

Grants and graduate gifts have fully contributed to the ongoing renovation of the center, which has served multiple purposes over the years, including as an annex and residence for athletics.

Interior improvements covered by a $ 71,060 gift from John and Nancy Peterson and part of the $ 200,000 first year of the $ 1 million Lily Endowment Chart the Future grant for five years. We were told, Dana Cummings, Vice President of Development and Alumni Involvement.

With a recent $ 200,000 gift from Franklin University councilor Rob Brown and his wife Ruth, the center is now fully funded.

Ruth and I are excited to help make this digitally fluent project a reality. In a statement, Brown said technology can feel like an antithesis of liberal arts education. This initiative fills the gap that allows critical thinking skills developed in Franklin University classrooms to blend with what graduates of the ever-changing digital landscape encounter.

According to Praser, the $ 200,000 gift will be fully funded to improve the look, with the goal of renewing the exterior of the building to match a modern aesthetic focused on the technology inside.

Our digital fluency initiative has created exciting momentum among our faculty, students and outside members, Praser said in a statement. Browns gifts enable the transformation of the facility and reflect the cutting-edge innovations in the programs it houses.

The interior work is almost complete and the façade exterior work will take place this summer. The design work is underway, but he said it hasn’t been completed yet.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos