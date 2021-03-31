Partnership Receives Grant Approval to Address Antibody Discovery-Med-Tech Innovation





Viroclinics-DDL, a contract research organization specializing in molecular diagnostic testing and assay development, and Enpicom, a bioinformatics software engineering company, have been approved by MIT Zuid’s joint grant (SME Innovation Stimulation Top Sectors South Holland). It was.

This R & D partnership project combines Viroclinics-DDL’s “wet lab” (in vitro) diagnostic and high-throughput sequencing expertise with Enpicom’s “dry lab” (in silico) bioinformatics and immunology knowledge. The two companies are working together to develop an integrated wet and dry lab BCR repertoire sequencing technology that can be offered as a full service proposal. BCR receptor identification and quantification can be used to improve patient monitoring, vaccine efficacy assessment, and antibody-based therapies development.

Jos Lunenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enpicom, said: Discover and develop new and innovative products by combining the TCR / BCR sequence analysis and management of the IGX platform with Viroclinics-DDL’s diverse portfolio of assay tools, as well as creating a more complete portfolio of services for clients. I am confident that we can promote. Treatments and vaccines. “

Desiree van der Kleij, General Manager of Viroclinics-DDL, said: Our (bio) pharmaceutical customers. “

Antibody-based therapies are at the forefront of innovative treatments for cancer, autoimmunity, and many other diseases. Profiling and analysis of the B cell repertoire (also known as “immunosequencing” or “BCR repertoire sequencing”) has proven to be highly effective in improving antibody candidate selection and production. However, existing immunosequencing solutions have limitations on data analysis options that are not met today. Data quantity and quality requirements. Correct annotation of immune receptors, interpretation of a large repertoire, and integration of different data types pose serious challenges for researchers. Viroclinics-DDL and Enpicom aim to develop a complete solution that includes high-throughput sequencing, quality control and innovative data analysis methods, ensuring that all lab and data analysis aspects of immune repertoire sequencing are integrated. ..

This project is part of the top sector LSH (Life Sciences & Health) with the themes of “Technology and Infrastructure Realization” and “Molecular Diagnosis”.

Viroclinics-DDL and ENPICOM collaboration to jointly provide TCR repertoire sequencing and analysis services to organizations studying immune system-related diseases and developing drugs that affect this system 5 May 2019 Started in the month. In January 2021, Enpicom released an end-to-end software solution for rapid and efficient antibody discovery. Aiming to meet the needs of researchers in the field of BCR repertoire sequencing, this new product proposal will be an important step in facilitating full-service proposals offered in collaboration with Viroclinics-DDL.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos