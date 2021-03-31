Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max released today via Amazon, Mi.com: Prices and specifications in India





Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max were released today on March 31st. The two smartphone models were launched earlier this month with the Vanilla Redmi Note 10. The Pro and ProMax variations have the same specifications except for the primary. Rear camera. They are powered by the Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC and come with a quad rear camera. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have a small drilling cutout for selfie cameras.

Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Maximum Price in India, Sale Offer

The price of Redmi Note 10 Pro is Rs. 15,999 rupees for 6GB + 64GB storage model, 16,999, Rs for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. 18,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max starts with Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. The price of the 6GB + 128GB model is Rs. The cost for the 19,999 and 8GB + 128GB storage models is Rs. 21,999. Both phones are available in dark knight, glacial blue and vintage bronze colours.

Both phones are sold on Amazon and Mi.com (Pro, Pro Max). At the time of this writing, both phones are currently on Amazon’s Lightning Deal waiting list and will be closed within an hour. The sale offer includes Flat R. 1,000 instant discounts on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions on Redmi Note 10 Pro and Rs. 1,500 discount on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Mi.com also offers cash back with MobiKwik payments up to Rs. Redmi Note 10 Pro code “MBK500” 500.

Specifications of Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max run on Android 11 based MIUI 12. They feature a 6.67-inch full HD + Super AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and 100. Percent DCI-P3 wide color gamut, HDR10 support, and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, an Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor, a 5-megapixel super macro shooter with 2x zoom, and a quad-rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide- Angle shooter, and 2 megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16 megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max replaces the primary sensor of the 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 camera sensor, but all other sensors remain the same.

The two smartphones come with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and support expansion with a microSD card (up to 512GB) via a dedicated slot. Connection options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS, infrared (IR), USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max have a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The smartphone measures 164.5×76.15×8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in India’s low-priced phone market? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos