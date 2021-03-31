Martin Newman — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





RTIH: How was this year?

MN: As with everyone, this year was a crazy year! Like everyone else, it was an emotional roller coaster.

Generally speaking, I am a very positive person. Almost always half full Im glass and Im are very human. But over the past year, there have been days when I felt my glasses were half empty.

As someone accustomed to traveling so many times, I found the restrictions to be strict. I used to travel to Australia four times a year, two or three times a year in the United States, and several times in Hong Kong, China, and Europe.

Even when in the UK, Id hosted many business-related events every day to meet, talk, chair, and attend as guests. I definitely missed it all.

Getting rid of my frustration with this, I actually had a good year. The second book “Power of Customer Experience” was completed on May 3rd.

I brought the new customer service action platform to market and added several roles to my portfolio as non-executive chairman of the Scout Store and chairman of the Mayborn Group Advisory Board.

I made quite a few talking head appearances on the BBC and Sky. I’m busy running webins and moderating virtual roundtable meetings.

So, overall, there is nothing to complain about. Only the lack of face-to-face human interaction and the frustration of non-existent travel!

RTIH: Who were the big winners and losers in the retail industry at the time of the coronavirus outbreak?

MN: Not surprisingly, the winners include pure play such as Asos, Gymshark, boohoo (apart from social responsibility issues) and Missguided. These models support pandemic scaling and loungewear sales are very good.

Those who sell formal wear and have a store portfolio that most often couldn’t open have had a very tough few months entering after the pandemic. This included Charles Tilwitt and Thomas Pink.

Other winners include household items and people in the garden space. DIY players such as B & Q, Wickes and Homebase were primarily strong. We nested during the pandemic to make our homes and gardens as comfortable as possible.

Grocery stores also benefit from being at home and sales of their merchandise are growing. That said, we also had to deal with large investments in people, processes, technology and infrastructure to meet the significant growth in home delivery demand.

I also buy pets on the drive while walking more than ever. This has led to a surge in sales for Pets at Home and other retailers and brands in the pet care sector.

RTIH: What are your retail forecasts for 2021 and beyond?

MN: Whether to make up for lost time indulging in consumerism, or whether reducing the amount needed during a pandemic will accelerate the path to conscious consumption and stop buying what you don’t actually buy. There are many speculations. necessary.

Perhaps it will be both bits. Depending on your thinking, you will accept the consumption of revenge to make up for the lost time. I believe this is what most consumers do.

With more independent retailers opening and a better combination of hospitality, entertainment and retail, the local high streets will be revived and consumers will be shopping locally.

This is also facilitated by the increase in telecommuting by many consumers staying for more than half a week and working locally.

Retailers also offer a better in-store experience, which also plays a role in facilitating the tendency to shop in the real world.

