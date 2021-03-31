Kuo: Lineup of iPhone 13 equipped with almost the same wide camera as iPhone 12





According to trusted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 13 lineup, due out later this year, has the same wide-angle lens as the current iPhone 12 series, and is one of three. There is no improvement. Future iPhone lens.

In an investor note from MacRumors focused primarily on development and modification within Apple’s supply chain, Kuo said the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. States that it has the same 7P wide-angle lens and 1.6 aperture as each “iPhone”. 12‌ Counterpart. The larger iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 1.5-aperture wide-angle lens, a slight increase over the 1.6-aperture of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Kuo said Sunny Optical will be the new supplier of 7P wide-angle lenses, adding that mass production of camera systems could begin in May. In the longer term, Kuo says the demand for optical lenses for Apple devices will only increase significantly over the next few years, thanks to AR and Apple Car.

Sunny Optical expects to pass the quality verification of the “iPhone 13” 7P wide-angle lens order. The Sunny Optical order is the most sought after because the iPhone 13 mini, 13, and 13 Pro share the same f1.67P wide-angle lens (vs. 13 Pro Max f1.57P wide-angle lens). Sunny Optical plans to ship the “iPhone 13” 7P wide-angle lens to LG Innotek in May.

According to Kuo, the 2021 iPhone doesn’t have a wide-angle lens that makes a big difference, but it’s rumored to be packed with improvements to the ultra-wide-angle lens. According to Barclays analysts, all four iPhone 13 models include an upgraded ultra-wide lens with a / 1.8 aperture compared to the / 2.4 aperture on the iPhone 12.

Earlier this month, Kuo reported that Apple plans to include a smaller notch and a larger battery in its entire iPhone 13 lineup. According to analysts, the ProMotion 120Hz display is limited to high-end Pro and Pro Max models.

