Land Use / Land Cover (LULC) Analysis using Google Earth Engine (2009-2019) and 2030 Forecast Using Markov-CA in Rondônia, Brazil





.. March 30, 2021; 193 (4): 239. Doi: 10.1007 / s10661-021-09016-y.

Expansion of affiliation

Affiliation 1 Rio de Janeiro State University (UNIRIO), Rio de Janeiro, Institute for Environmental Impact Assessment of Brazil (LAVIA). [email protected] 2 Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UNIRIO), Institute for Environmental Impact Assessment (LAVIA), Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Clipboard items

Isabela Xavier Floreano et al. About MonitAssess. 2021.

Show details View options

Display options

Abstract PubMed PMID format

.. March 30, 2021; 193 (4): 239. Doi: 10.1007 / s10661-021-09016-y. Affiliation 1 Rio de Janeiro State University (UNIRIO), Rio de Janeiro, Institute for Environmental Impact Assessment of Brazil (LAVIA). [email protected] 2 Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UNIRIO), Institute for Environmental Impact Assessment (LAVIA), Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Clipboard items

Cite Display option

Display options

Abstract PubMed PMID format

Overview

Amazon’s biome is important not only for South America but for the entire planet and provides essential environmental services. The state of Rondônia ranks third in the deforestation rate of Brazil’s legal Amazon (BLA) political sector. The purpose of this study is to assess land use / land cover (LULC) changes over the last decade (2009-2019) and use TerrSet 18.3 software in Rondônia to predict LULC over the next decade. is. , Brazil. The machine learning algorithm within the Google Earth Engine cloud-based platform has adopted a random forest classifier for image classification. The Markov-CA deep learning algorithm predicted future changes in LULC by comparing one and three transition scenarios. The results show that in Rondoni, forest area decreased by about 15.7% between 2009 and 2019. By 2030, about 30% of the remaining forest will be logged and probably converted to occupied territories, according to predictive models. The results underscore the importance of integrated measures and policies with investment in research and satellite surveillance to reduce deforestation in the Amazon in Brazil and ensure the continuity of Amazon’s role in combating climate change. I will.

Keywords: Brazilian Legal Amazon; Deforestation; Geographic Information System; Land Use / Land Cover.

References Abdelkareem, OEA, Elamin, HMA, Eltahir, MES, Adam, HE, Elhaja, ME, Rahamtalla, AM, Babatunde, O. , And Elmar, C. (2017). Accuracy assessment of land use land cover in Umabudara Conservation Forest, South Kordofan, Sudan. International Journal of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, 3 (1), 59. http://www.openscienceonline.com/journal/ijaes Arima, EY, Richards, P., Walker, R. , & Caldas, M. (2011). Statistical confirmation of indirect land use changes in the Brazilian Amazon. Environmental Research Letters, 6, 17. https: //doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/6/2/024010-DOI Barona, E., Ramankutty, N., Hyman, G. , & Comes, OT (2010). The role of meadows and soybeans in the deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon. Environmental Research Letters, 5, 024002. https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/5/2/024002-DOI Carvalho, R., Aguiar, AP, & Amaral, S. (2020) Diversity of cattle breeding systems and their impact on reforestation in the core regions of Brazil’s Amazon cattle production. Changes in the local environment, 20, 44. https: //doi.org/10.1007/s10113-020-01626-5-DOI Carvalho, TS, and Domingues, EP (2016). Projeo de um cenrio econmico e de desmatamento para a Amaznia Legal brasileira entre 2006 e 2030. Nova Economia, 26 (2), 585621. https://doi.org/10.1590/0103-6351/2665-DOI

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos