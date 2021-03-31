Technological innovation boosts Missouri’s economic recovery





Ray McCarty

Since March 2020, COVID-19 has greatly shaped the way we work, learn and communicate with each other. Many of us have relied on technology platforms to stay connected in this socially distant society.

Digital platforms have made it possible to connect to each other regardless of geographical barriers. In a global shutdown, an innovative technology platform keeps us connected with friends and loved ones, making remote work easier than ever.

Digital tools have also played an undeniable role in supporting SMEs in Missouri and throughout the country. With the nearly economic collapse, digital platforms have served as an important lifeline for sustaining SMEs. Employers across the United States are looking to online advertising and social media platforms to break the noise and reach new and existing consumers. Even before the pandemic, an estimated 84% of SMEs reported that they used one or more digital platforms to engage consumers and more than 70% used these tools for sale. I will.

The impact of COVID-19 on our economy is devastating. In 2020, the economy shrank by about 3.5%. This is the biggest drop in 74 years. And in October 2020, the Ministry of Labor claimed that about 21.5 million people were claiming unemployment insurance benefits.

According to the United States, Missouri’s total unemployment rate rose to 10.1% during the peak of pandemic unemployment, more than triple that of May 2019. Also, in January 2021, the state’s workforce was about 25,000 less than in December 2019. Labor Statistics Bureau.

The negative effects of COVID-19 are felt in almost every industry, including manufacturing. Manufacturing is at the heart of the American economy. Here in Shawmy, manufacturing accounts for almost one-tenth of the state’s workforce and employs about 277,000 Missouri. Our manufacturers continue to operate the supply chain throughout the pandemic, producing the myriad of products we rely on every day.

Missouri SMEs have also been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. In 2019, the state’s SMEs grew significantly, creating nearly 14,000 jobs. Unfortunately, the pandemic has permanently closed some of Missouri’s small businesses.

As the head of Missouri’s oldest general business association, I’ve heard from countless employers across the state who faced unprecedented challenges last year as a result of a pandemic. We have worked tirelessly to provide resources and information to help us navigate the “new common sense” that we all face.

The state’s economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but the technology platform has helped many Missouri companies survive. Continued innovation will only approach achieving an economic recovery, especially as Missouri is increasingly establishing its role as a leader in the technology sector.

And for those who don’t know, Missouri is making waves in the tech industry. According to a CompTIA survey, Shawmy is home to nearly 212,000 engineers and 9,300 technology companies. “With an estimated $ 21.7 billion, the technology sector accounts for 7.4% of the state’s economy,” according to the same survey.

It will take some time for Missouri to fully recover from the effects of COVID-19, but technology will help us on our journey. As Missouri continues to work on protracted economic benefits, accepting the benefits of technological innovation will bring us closer to recovery, job creation and new hope for the region.

Looking to the future, state and federal lawmakers need to carefully consider the important role that technological innovation will play in Missouri’s economic recovery and growth over the next few years. Our leaders need to prioritize policies that promote technologies that help boost Missouri as a driving force for innovation and economic growth.

Ray McCarty is President and CEO of Missouri’s related industries.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos