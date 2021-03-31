Schedule, selected team, format, etc.





Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games currently played in India. After PUBG Mobile was banned domestically, the game became immensely popular alongside Call of Duty: Mobile. The company, which is expanding domestically and in other South Asian countries, has announced that it will hold a free fire try series from April 9th ​​to April 25th.Read more-Holi Special Offer 2021: Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty, Free Fire, King Ludo celebrates the celebration of color

During the contest, 18 of the top Free Fire teams will fight to win most of the $ 50,000 prize pool. In the tournament, the top six teams from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be selected from their respective national leagues (Spring 2021 Free Fire India Championship, Free Fire Bangladesh Championship, Free Fire Pakistan League).Read More-Garena Free Fire Holi Event Announced: Punkster Runner Bundle, Cyber ​​Bunnies Available on Skyboard

The company will livestream Free Fire Tri-Series matches via official YouTube channels and official social media handles.Read Also-EWarGames Free Fire Premier League: Everything You Need to Know

Free Fire Tri-Series: Schedule

The Free Fire Tri-Series will begin on April 9th, with the second and third matches taking place on April 10th and April 11th, respectively. Match 4 through Match 6 will be held from April 16th to April 18th. The final will be held on April 25th.

Tournament format

All 18 teams will be divided into 3 groups and will play twice in Battle Royale Squad mode. At the end of the sixth day, all scores will be pooled and the top 12 teams will advance to the Grand Final.

Free Fire Tri-Series: Selected Team

Indian teams include Galaxy Racer, Team Chaos, Team Elite, The Sixth Sense, Last Breath and Nemesis. Pakistani teams include Team TG, Demons Pride, Revengers, Nochance, House of Blood and Hot Shot. Finally, the Bangladeshi team includes Agent Exp, The JawBreakers, Swag, Riot, B26 Mystics and ExtremeEx.

Free Fire World Series

The company claims that the Free Fire Tri-Series will be an excellent test site for top teams in each of these regions before the selected teams depart for Singapore for the Free Fire World Series 2021.

The Free Fire World Series Tournament will run from May 22nd to May 29th.

