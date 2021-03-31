That’s why Google and T-Mobile are teaming up.





Google and T-Mobile are working together in a series of moves that should mean a better experience for Android users. However, the biggest benefit of this partnership may be due to the fact that some of the Google-T-Mobile Alliance will not be visible for some time.

Let’s start with the more specific aspects of the Google-T-Mobile team-up announced this week. Perhaps the biggest pressing news is T-Mobile’s decision to use Google Messages as the default messaging app for all Android devices sold by carriers. (Maybe it also applies to phones that choose their own chat client, like Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 model.) This move makes text messages more seamless for T-Mobile customers and Google’s rich communications service. Should be boosted.

Just because T-Mobile means the closure of TVision, which was just launched five months ago, the Snarkian people among us focused on T-Mobile’s decision to promote YouTube TV as a streaming service. You may win. Yes, it’s clear that TVision will never catch the hearts of streamers, but at least T-Mobile’s customers will pay $ 10 a month on YouTube TV (or Philo if they prefer cheaper streaming options). You can get a discount on. ).

But the biggest details of the newly discovered friendship between Google and T-Mobile are those that take months to surface. “We plan to expand the array of Pixels and other Android devices that the company has,” T-Mobile said. It was the Pixel that caught my eye, which seems to suggest that it will be available on T-Mobile when Google announces a new phone in the future.

It will be a big change from the current situation. Currently, if you need a Google phone, T-Mobile only offers the Pixel 4a 5G. This is a good option if you need a 5G smartphone for less than $ 500, but Pixel isn’t the only one at the moment. For example, Verizon sells both Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a in addition to the 4a 5G.

T-Mobile currently only sells the Pixel 4a 5G, but that seems to change soon. (Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

T-Mobile’s commitment to carry more pixels could soon be tested in June of this year. That’s when the Pixel 5a goes on sale. And the Google-YouTube announcement seems to suggest that it will be available from T-Mobile when this budget model surfaced. I think the same can be said for Pixel 6 when Google’s flagship product comes out later this year.

It’s easy to see why Google and T-Mobile are excited about the turn of the event. Phone makers will get another place to sell their devices, and wireless carriers will sell more devices. But that’s also a good move for phone buyers. The fact of the matter is that the way most people buy a phone in the United States is through the wireless carrier of their choice. Therefore, making a particular phone available to more carriers makes that device an increasingly viable consideration.

And frankly, if you’re looking for the best Android phone, Google phones are worth considering. The smartness of the camera and photo processing of the latest Pixel smartphones should be a good reason to bring Pixel to the forefront when considering which smartphone to get. However, choosing one of Google’s devices will improve your Android experience with cool Google apps such as Recorder. And the company is becoming more price conscious, selling Pixel at a lower price than competing flagships and creating affordable mobile phones.

In the past, if you wanted to buy a Pixel through your carrier, you were mostly limited to getting a Pixel through Verizon or Google’s own Google Fi service. (A few low-cost carriers also offer different pixels.) So it’s good that T-Mobile numbers play a bigger role at parties. AT & T also sells the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, which will give Google a presence in all three major carriers, assuming everyone continues to offer Google’s future mobile phones.

Currently, Apple and Samsung are plagued by the duopoly of phones, which dominate the majority of smartphone sales. At least in the United States, making another phone and pushing these two will only lead to more innovative smartphones. Maybe Google will face the challenge, or not. But until Pixel is available in as many places as iPhones and Galaxy devices, we’ll never know for sure.

