Beckman Coulter Announces New Polymer Dye for Lab Testing-Med-Tech Innovation

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has launched a new SuperNova polymer dye featuring increased brightness and improved dyeing index to improve laboratory test results.

SuperNova dyes are a portfolio of polymer dyes that increase brightness when excited by a violet laser in each channel, allowing the positive and negative populations of dim markers to be distinguished.

SuperNova conjugated antibodies provide unique brightness for flow cytometric staining. A unique formulation by Beckman Coulter Life Sciences utilizes unique additives to minimize non-specific staining, increasing reliability and clear results.

Dr. Mario Koksh, Vice President and General Manager of the Flow Cytometry Business Unit at Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, said: test. Our SuperNova Polymer Dye Conjugates help significantly reduce the production of non-specific stains and improve the accuracy of the results. These dyes help eliminate false positives while reducing potentially costly retests due to fuzzy results.

Polymers made from different monomers can absorb light and then re-emit at longer wavelengths. Tandem can be derived from the core polymer and both the core polymer and the tandem polymer can be attached to the antibody. Beckman Coulter Life Sciences has developed technology to produce tandems with optimal FRET and improved stability.

Users of flow cytometry praise the results, citing dramatic improvements in transparency, including a stain index that is 57% higher than competing products.

Maximo Moulard, Science Director of BioCytex, a biotechnology company specializing in the standardization of flow cytometry assays, said: SuperNova v428 binding antibody was tested on approximately 50 whole blood samples from healthy donors. Outstanding performance, including staining index, is pronounced with the SuperNova v428 conjugated antibody. In addition, brightness and non-specific staining are significantly improved compared to the other conjugated antibodies we use.

The SuperNova v428 has a maximum emission peak of 428 nm, which can be detected using a flow cytometer 450/50 nm bandpass filter or equivalent. The first RUO and ASR catalog products manufactured to current Good Manufacturing Practices are available and new conjugated antibodies are introduced on a regular basis.

The portfolio also includes the tandem polymer dyes SuperNovav605 and SuperNovav786 that can be used for custom conjugation. Emission peaks at 605 and 786 nm are optimally detected using the 610/20 and 780/60 nm bandpass filters of the flow cytometer.

