LinkedIn is also working on a clubhouse-like feature for audio chat.





Live audio chat as a format has proven to be a new story format in the social media world. The latest platform working on features similar to Clubhouse is LinkedIn. Clubhouse is a live audio app currently only available on iOS. But LinkedIn isn’t the only one working on cloning Clubhouse.

Twitter has a Spaces platform, which is currently in beta testing and is gradually being rolled out to a few users. Since Facebook is working on it, Spotify and Slack are obviously working on it as well. Yes, please prepare a lot of Clubhouse cloning functions and apps.

In a statement to TechCrunch, LinkedIn confirmed the development of the feature, adding that it is doing some initial testing to create a unique audio experience related to your professional identity. .. We will also provide audio for other LinkedIn features such as events and groups.

The report adds that LinkedIn considers audio capabilities to be different because it connects to the user’s professional identity, unlike the more social nature of apps such as ClubHouse.

A screenshot of how Clubhouse features look was also posted on Twitter by the Linked In Android app by reverse engineer Alessandro Paruzzi. This feature includes options for entering and exiting the room, leaving comments, and asking you to speak.

LinkedIn also shared screenshots of upcoming features with TechCrunch. This shows what the audio room looks like on the platform. Based on the screenshot, the four main speakers are highlighted and the other listeners are at the bottom. The professional designation of the speaker is also reflected in the function.

LinkedIn’s announcement focuses on creator content and allows users to add video cover stories to their professional pages to reach more audience members and potential recruiters. I will.

In addition, when someone adds a cover story to their profile, they will see an orange ring around their profile photo and the video preview will silently autoplay in the photo frame. It also appears next to the name in an optional field at the top of the profile that allows the user to add a gender pronoun. Also, a new author mode has been added to the profile. Users can add hashtags to indicate that they post the most topics (for example, #startups or #technology). In creator mode[おすすめ]Section and[アクティビティ]The section moves to the top of the profile to make the content more prominent,[接続]Button[フォロー]Will be changed to allow you to create followers.

If you’re using LinkedIn Live Broadcast, when you start streaming, you’ll see the live broadcast in the background of your profile, improving the visibility of your content. According to LinkedIn, all of these features will be rolled out to members around the world starting this week.

What is Clubhouse and why is everyone copying it?

For those who haven’t used the app yet, Clubhouse is a live audio chat app and is currently limited to iOS. Its use has exploded in 2020 and 2021, and more and more people are using the platform. Users can host live chats with friends and colleagues, and with the moderator’s permission, others can listen and participate in discussions. Think of Clubhouse as offering a more interactive podcast. You can also participate here.

The reason everyone is busy trying to copy it is because of the virus’s success that the app saw. Obviously the live audio format has found an audience and now everyone wants to make money. Clubhouse faces the same problem, as Snapchat’s story was eventually copied from Facebook to Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos