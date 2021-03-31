Leaked Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 specs can be bad news for enthusiasts





Key Point Microsoft SurfaceLaptop4 is rumored to arrive in the spring of 2021 A new leak reveals specifications for AMD variants of SurfaceLaptop4 Microsoft has not yet confirmed that SurfaceLaptop4 is under development

According to the latest leak, the long-awaited Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 may have older AMD processors.

The leaked benchmark list seems to confirm that the next-generation Microsoft laptop will work with older AMD Ryzen 7 4000 series processors instead of the previously rumored AMD Ryzen 5000 CPU. The UserBenchmark list discovered by Twitter user TUM_APISAK shows Surface machines with AMD Ryzen 78 core 16 thread processors.

The new AMD Radeon 5000 series processors promise to offer clock speeds from 3.4 to 4.9 GHz. And the list is very suggestive that the processor is of an older generation, disappointing many enthusiastic fans. However, previous rumors have suggested that Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will have AMD’s custom-made chips.

It was also previously proposed that the Intel variant of Surface Laptop 4 will have a Tiger Lake-U CPU. If this is accurate, Microsoft has made a strange choice to allow the AMD variant of the new generation laptop to run on older AMD processors, while the Intel variant has a much newer chip. These recent benchmark lists seem to be in line with another benchmark list for 2020.

The leak suggested that the Surface Laptop 4 could offer two variations, one with an AMD Ryzen 4000 CPU and one with an Intel Tiger Lake-U chip. The leak was later supported by another benchmark earlier this year. This time, we introduced a custom AMD chip and 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU.

Other leaks suggesting that Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will feature the older AMD Ryzen CPUs that came out this month, courtesy of WinFuture. According to reports, there are rumors that AMD variants of laptops may have Ryzen 5 4680U and Ryzen 7 4980U CPUs. For Intel variants, the report states that the laptop can be equipped with an Intel Core 11th Generation i5-1145G7 or i7-1185G7.

It is worth noting that these details are not official and, like any other leaked information, this should be captured with just a little salt. At the time of the press, Microsoft has not acknowledged that Surface Laptop 4 is under development. However, rumors say the device could be released in the spring of 2021.

