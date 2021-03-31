New President and CEO excited about the disruptive innovation of the VT Corporate Research Center





Blacksburg, Virginia (WDBJ)-The Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center in Blacksburg has a new president and CEO.

For almost a year, Brett Malone has been getting his feet wet, trying to keep the center afloat during a pandemic. His arrival at the center was actually a homecoming. Malone earned a PhD from Virginia Tech and founded his first start-up from a research center in the 90’s.

Over the past 40 years, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center has grown from a single building in 1988 to a strong community of more than 200 companies working together.

What makes CRC really great, according to Malone, is the community we call disruptors.

Virginia Tech has been dedicated to creating a pipeline to give entrepreneurs the resources, partnerships and opportunities they need to succeed.

We started with a mission to help Virginiatechnic Institute and Technology commercialize their research, Malone explained. Therefore, the goal is to bring research to market.

The center’s grander vision is to help big thinkers create a world that turns ideas into impact.

Disruptive technology, disruptive innovation, according to Malone. When we say turmoil, we think of positive economic turmoil. It’s like what Uber did to completely disrupt the transportation industry.

However, not all confusion is so positive. For example, the coronavirus pandemic has forced CRCs to be creative in helping clients and businesses continue to work.

For me it was very positive. Roll up your sleeves and get to work to understand what you need to do to stabilize the park. What do we need to do to help people feel safe? Malone said. Stepping into this role is a big responsibility and is now a long-term vision and development plan.

One of those plans is to create more labs and functional spaces for short-term and long-term entrepreneurial projects.

We provide space with a purpose as we call it, he said.

Among the destroyers, CRC companies are working on automated transportation technology, artificial intelligence software, and even pharmaceuticals.

According to Malone, there are small businesses that have developed true niche innovations, but they are influencing large companies.

He added that they were just getting started. There is plenty of room for more businesses and entrepreneurs to participate in the CRC. He plans to create an environment within the corporate research center with all the equipment needed for living, working and playing.

Malone has also created a new podcast called #StartDisrupting. There he interviews people about their work at CRC. Podcasts can be streamed on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

