The European healthcare industry wants to protect patients’ access to innovation





The European healthcare technology industry wants to maintain patient access to innovative technologies under new legislation.

Last week, the European Council agreed to begin negotiations with the European Parliament on joint work on EU Health Technology Assessment (HTA) regulation.

The council called for the establishment of a coordinating group of national health authorities working on joint clinical evaluations and joint scientific consultations on medical technology.

However, industry group MedTech Europe said it is unclear how the current council’s proposal will contribute to better or faster patient access to healthcare innovation.

MedTech Europe said in a statement on its website that EU HTA regulations interfere with regulatory assessments undertaken under the Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostic Regulations (IVDR) that have been in force since May 2020. It states that there is a possibility.

According to MedTech Europe, this can lead to delayed patient access to innovation and increased disruption in the market approval process in Europe.

He added that CE marking should continue to be the only process for market approval demonstrating the safety and performance of the healthcare technology sector. Collaborative clinical evaluations conducted on healthcare technology require transparent and appropriate selection criteria, he said.

Important reason

The European Council states that the proposed law should benefit patients, Member States, and healthcare developers by improving access to healthcare technology for patients, and will be implemented at the EU level. The collaboration will provide valuable scientific information to national health authorities, he added.

Larger context

The European Commission adopted the EUHTA regulatory proposal in January 2018, and the European Parliament agreed on that position in February 2019.

Following the agreement of the ambassadors of the member states, negotiations with the European Parliament can begin.

Health technology assessment is an evidence-based process that allows competent authorities to determine the relative effectiveness of new or existing technologies, allowing national health authorities to make pricing or reimbursement decisions.

Medical technology includes medicines, medical devices, medical and surgical procedures, as well as measures to prevent, diagnose, or treat diseases used in medicine.

On record

Marta Temid, Minister of Health of Portugal, said: Regulations on health technology assessment, once adopted, will be a major step forward in the health sector. It will form a strong framework for cooperation for the benefit of member states, industry and above all patients.

A statement from Med Tech Europe said: As decision makers embark on this important stage in the legislative process, it is important to ensure that timely access to innovations in patients and healthcare systems across Europe is protected and improved.

To achieve this, joint clinical evaluations performed in medical technology must have a clear purpose, and the results also enable appropriate actual funding or reimbursement decisions made in Member States. is needed.

