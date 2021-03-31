Facebook’s new comment rules can’t help the media





Last June, the NSW Court of Appeals allowed Dylan Voler, a former detainee at the Northern Territory Dondale Youth Detention Center, to file defamation claims against Fairfax (now Nine), News Corporation, and Sky News. Said. The media was the first or major distributor of comments about Mr. Voller attached to news articles in December 2016 and January 2017.

At the time, Australian Financial Review owner Nine, along with News Corporation and Sky News, controlled the platform, including Facebook not giving media companies the ability to turn off comments on pages. He said he didn’t admit that it was Facebook. .. It’s Facebook, not the media company, that has to take responsibility for the content posted by users.

Limit abusive comments

According to Facebook, a new mechanism gives users more control over how they invite conversations to public posts and limits potentially unwanted interactions.

According to the Facebook release, public figures, creators, or brands can also limit who can comment on public posts to feel safe and have more meaningful conversations with the community.

According to Facebook, the new tool is an example of how users can help control and curate news feeds.

We’ve also released other new tools to help you navigate and browse Facebook news feeds, including your favorites. This helps users control and prioritize posts by selecting pages with up to 30 friends and including them in different filters. Your favorite content is also ranked high. In the news feed.

Facebook is currently negotiating with a local publisher and journalism has not yet been released[ニュース]Pay to be displayed on the tab product. Nine, the owner of Australian Financial Review, News Corporation and Seven West Media, have all signed contracts with smaller publishers, and Guardian Australia is still in talks.

The comment update countered the growing trend of comments suggesting that Facebook’s vice president of global affairs and former British politician Nick Clegg aims to control human life. Sometimes done.

In a 5000-word essay, Craig tries to address criticisms made against the platform and its algorithms, arguing that transparency is needed in the way technical algorithms work.

Companies like Facebook need to be frank about how your relationship with their key algorithms actually works. And Clegg needs to have more control over how they work, and even whether they work.

Unspecified critics rejected

Some critics seem to think that social media is a temporary mistake in the evolution of technology, and when we collectively understand it, Facebook and other platforms will collapse and return to their previous mode of communication. is. This is a serious misunderstanding of the situation.

Craig said that data-driven personalized services like social media give people the means to express themselves and communicate with others on an unprecedented scale, providing tools to millions around the world. It claims to have been handed over to a small business. Global company.

There is no escape

Return the watch to some false sepia colors before personalized advertising, before ranking algorithmic content, before challenging the power that the grassroots freedom of the Internet would lose a lot of profit to society Craig insists.

Craig said there were questions that needed to be fixed and questions that needed answers, suggesting that the Internet needed new rules designed and agreed by democratically elected institutions.

Technology companies need to ensure that their products and practices are designed in a responsible manner that takes into account their potential impact on society. It starts, but he says it doesn’t end with having more people in charge, not machines.

Australian amnesia

The news that Facebook wants to be governed by a democratically elected agency is a clumsy late-night raid on all local news content as a result of the government’s attempt to enforce a new media negotiation code. After turning, it will be a surprise to Australian regulators.

At the time, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Facebook’s decision to remove an Australian friend was as arrogant as disappointing.

Former British politician Nick Clegg is currently working on Facebook and is writing a long essay to convince users that he is interested.Getty

These actions only confirm the concerns expressed by more and more countries about the actions of big tech companies that they consider bigger than the government, he said, and the rules should not apply to them. It was.

The rest of the Cleggs essay outlines how the newsfeed algorithm works and how content is ranked based on by poster, date and time of posting, content type (videos, photos, links), and popularity. .. Facebook and even the type of device the user is accessing Facebook.

The goal is to make sure you know what makes the most sense so that you don’t stick to your smartphone for hours. You can think of this kind of thing as a spam filter in your inbox. Clegg argues that this helps filter out content that seems meaningful or irrelevant and prioritizes content.

Suppress Zuckerberg

He also talks about the role of Facebook’s founder Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook’s independent Facebook Oversight Board, which was established last year to evaluate the company’s decisions that no one else can reject. It is outlined.

Indeed, at the time of writing, Craig said the board had already overturned most of Facebook’s decisions that referred to it.

Clegg is also trying to dispel the idea that Facebook’s algorithms are actively encouraging sharing of sensational content and are designed to keep users scrolling indefinitely.

In reality, Facebook isn’t financially or reputationally interested in continuously raising temperatures and directing users to more extreme content than ever before. Remember, most of Facebook’s revenue comes from advertising, he said.

Advertisers don’t want their brand or product to appear next to extreme or disgusting content. This is what many have explicitly pointed out last summer during a boycott that attracted the attention of many well-known brands.

Awkward content is a small percentage of the total (hate speech is displayed 7-8 times for every 10,000 views of Facebook content), but the protest is that Facebook’s financial self-interest reduces it. , Surely showed not to encourage it or optimize it.

Accept bots

Clegg concludes by claiming that the machine has not been taken over, but it is in everyone’s interest to stay here and better understand the relationship between the user and the algorithm.

People need to be confident in the systems that are essential to modern life. He said the Internet needs new rules for roads that can get the consent of a wide range of people.

Technology companies also need to know the parameters that society can operate comfortably in order to get permission to continue innovation. It starts with openness and transparency, and with more control.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos