The Witcher 3 received a major upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X in late 2021.





Developer CD Projekt Red has reaffirmed that fans of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt will get the next generation PS5 and Xbox Series X patches in late 2021.

The announcement was made via a strategy update video posted on the studio’s YouTube channel. So co-CEO Adam Kiciski provided a roadmap for what fans and investors can expect from CD Projekt Red throughout the year.

The video below shows the full details of The Witcher 3. Fortunately, in last year’s blog post, CD Projekt Red confirmed that next-generation updates include ray tracing support and reduced load times. The fan will also increase the resolution to either 1440p or 4K, which can increase the frame rate.

Apart from the next-generation patch scheduled for late 2021, The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be available later this year. This is a Pokemon Go-like mobile game where GPS data and augmented reality allow players to kill monsters from The Witcher’s world.

Cyberpunk 2077 shows a large 1.2 patch with hundreds of fixes. CD Projekt Red has recommitted more patches and updates, free DLC and next generation updates.

After class action proceedings and refunds due to the volatile launch of Cyberpunk 2077 last year, Kiciski repeated the core values ​​of CD Projekt Red. This includes quality, passion, forgiveness and fairness, independence, and a gamer-centric approach. The comments section is cautiously optimistic. Given the transparency of the studio and the protracted goodwill from The Witcher 3, fans were burned by Cyberpunk 2077, but there seems to be room for restructuring and forgiveness.

CD Projekt Red is rebuilding its studio to enable parallel AAA game development. Without getting caught up in the weeds of the studio structure, CD Projekt Red is finally trying to undo the studio culture that led to the failure of Cyberpunk 2077’s release. This means better communication and more agile cross-game collaboration.

CD Projekt Red is the first to promise to be a single-player story-driven RPG studio. While mobile sectarians like Monster Slayer or competitive card battle games like Gwent are on the move, The Witcher and Cyberpunk will be the pillars of the company.

In short, CD Projekt Red uses existing franchises to expand its user base. Fans can expect more toys, figurines, comic books, anime and TV shows. Cyberpunk: Edge Runners Anime is already on Netflix. And of course, fans are eagerly looking forward to The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix as well.

The exact date of the next-generation patch for The Witcher 3 has not been revealed.

