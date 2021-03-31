Google says it’s “not up to us” to dictate how news companies spend that $ 1 billion





(Reuters)-Alphabet Incs Google has licensed more than 600 media outlets around the world, with a significant increase in users requesting more content from certain publications as part of a new program Wednesday. Told to.

File Photo: Google’s sign is displayed on October 20, 2020 in one of its office buildings in Irvine, California, USA. REUTERS / MikeBlake

The update came after major Internet service providers, including Facebook Inc, were involved in a fierce debate over fair compensation for publishers.

Google continues to negotiate with additional publishers, including the United States, spending $ 1 billion on what’s called a news showcase.

By 2023, the program is Google’s biggest effort to invest in an industry that blames tech giants for sucking up advertising revenue. Facebook and Google together dominate half of the digital advertising market.

Google has little oversight of publishers’ spending of money.

Brad Bender, vice president of Google’s news showcase, told Reuters that the purpose of the payment was to make it easier for publishers to participate in the program. But in the end, it helps to create this more sustainable future of news.

But Google is hesitant to hold publishers accountable for financial performance, and the media industry is finally cornered after tech companies have made several attempts to provide support and improve their outlook. The question remains whether or not.

According to Google, it’s not our responsibility to teach news publishers how to run their business.

But vendors are optimistic about news showcases leading publishers to a brighter future, saying the company will support the program in excess of the initial $ 1 billion.

He said he promised to be part of the solution.

Google said in a blog post Wednesday that publishers in 12 countries have agreed to license the content. Users will be able to view the content in Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom, with Italy joining on Wednesday.

In February, Google said far more than 500 publishers signed the deal.

The vendor said the only requirement for Google to fund recipients is that they provide a specified amount of content per day. The money will help publisher staff journalists organize content called panels, which will then be featured in Google News and the Discover app, Vendor said.

Users can follow publishers to get more panels from publishers. Publishers such as the Financial Times and The Canberra Times generate a total of 7,000 panels per day, with users registering 200,000 followers, Google will announce.

The option to select more content from some publishers previously existed in Google News Tools, but now available country followers from the news showcase panel are double digits for all followers. Represents the ratio of.

Google wants publishers to be able to turn their followers into paid subscribers and increase the number of viewers and sales of content supported by ads.

Reuters reports that prices for individual French publishers range from $ 1.3 million for the newspaper Le Monde to $ 13,741 for the local publisher La Voix de la Haute Marne.

Google refused to comment on terms of business in France and elsewhere.

Vendors admitted that Google hadn’t consulted with journalist unions or other organizations in designing new programs, many of which were private equity funds in the United States on media acquisitions, cost savings, and content weakening Criticizing the fund.

Ensuring that Google’s money grows the newsroom, not the owner’s notebook, is a conversation that journalist groups should have with publishers, Google said.

Google, like other news-related features, said it has no plans to make money from news showcases.

Report by Palais Dave; edited by Stephen Coates

