Digiday Names VIZIO SmartCast as Best Connected TV Platform for Video and TV | National

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that SmartCast, an award-winning smart TV platform available to millions of viewers, has been recognized as a winner in the 2021 Digiday Video & TV Awards Best Connected TV Platform category. Did. Provide an experience for consumers and advertisers.

Digiday, a leading authority on brands, agencies and media companies known for its unchanging global view of the media and marketing industry, VIZIOs SmartCast supports connectivity and locks user controls, including a Google-wide voice launch experience. Assistants and Alexa-enabled devices mentioned that they were selected as part of the unlocking method. The platform also connects to all types of mobile devices. SmartCast viewers aren’t far from the content, and the platform is packed with so many providers that there’s no shortage of choices, Digidays judges wrote in the award announcement.

VIZIO has also collaborated with the addressable advertising consortium Project OAR to create a finalist list for the Best TV Ad Tech Innovation in the 2021 Digiday Video and TV Awards. VIZIO has also been recognized as a finalist for the TV Executive of the Year 1.

VIZIO will experience TV in a connected home not only today but also years later, not only for consumer enjoyment, but also as an interconnected ecosystem for programmers and brands that inspire the entertainment industry. We built SmartCast with the vision of being able to use it, says VIZIO Chief Technical Officer of Bill Baxter. We were thrilled with the praise this approach earned and inspired to continue to innovate during this exciting time.

SmartCast is the VIZIO operating system that comes with every VIZIO smart TV, providing millions of households with endless entertainment options right out of the box with content of all genres. SmartCast provides viewers with home screen access to hundreds of free channels and essential streaming services such as Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video and Peacock. It has built-in interoperability and allows you to access streaming services from devices powered by Apple AirPlay 2. With built-in Chromecast, viewers can stream, control and share content directly from their mobile phone, tablet or laptop to the big screen.

Digiday Awards aim to recognize innovation, creativity and excellence in the areas of publishing, content marketing, advertising, advertising technology and video. The Digidays Awards program is considered one of the most influential in the industry.

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIOs’ mission is to provide immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements, making our products the heart of connected homes. VIZIO is driving the future of television through an integrated platform of state-of-the-art smart TVs and a powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with an advanced audio experience. The VIZIOs platform provides content providers with more ways to deliver content, allowing advertisers to target and dynamically deliver ads to an ever-growing audience migrating from linear TV. Provides more tools.

