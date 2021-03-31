Borderlands 3 gets new vault card and loot room with director’s cut add-on





Director’s Cut in Borderlands 3 will add a lot of new content when it arrives next month. One of those additions includes three Vault cards. Similar to the Battle Pass system found in games like Fortnite and Destiny 2, Borderlands 3 Vault cards feature daily and weekly challenges to unlock thematic rewards as you level up.

This includes legendary gear, cosmetic items, and a new in-game resource called Diamond Keys. Each Vault card presents the player with a challenge three times a day. To proceed, you need to make sure that the appropriate card is activated.

Gearbox explains in a blog post that Vault cards can only be accessed if you have the Director’s Cut add-on and cannot be purchased separately.

Borderlands 3 Vault Card

The diamond keys earned from the vault card can be used to unlock the diamond armory under the Sanctuary III bridge and include the best weapons, shields and character mods in Borderlands 3. Once used, the timer will start and you will only get one loot from each of the three available walls.

Look at all that loot

Even if you don’t meet the selected time, you will receive a random item from the wall. The diamond chest in the center of the room will also be powered up to produce the final gear that is guaranteed to be a legendary tier item. In total, a single visit to the Diamond Armory rewards the player with four gears, one of which is the highest quality item possible.

In addition to the new Vault Cards and Diamond Keys, the Borderlands 3 Director’s Cut add-on includes new raid bosses, murder mystery story missions, and behind-the-scenes content. Due to the recent Texas storm, we will arrive on April 8th, a little later than planned. It can be purchased separately or as part of Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition or Season Pass 2.

Currently playing: Borderlands 3 Video Review

