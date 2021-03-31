Google hands $ 29 million from Congressional hotsheets to EU’s new fund to tackle fresh, fake news





Top line

As big tech companies face criticism and scrutiny for failing to curb the spread of false alarms online, Google has joined the newly established European Media and Information Fund to address false information and fake news. Announced that it will donate 25 million ($ 29 million). ..

Google announced its contribution in a blog post, stating that its funding commitment is five years and will support the activities of the European University Institute, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, and the European Digital Media Observatory.

Google is the first company to donate to this fund.

However, we are not involved in making decisions regarding the use of the Fund.

Main background

Last week, the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and the European University Institute announced the launch of the European Media Information Fund. The fund provides grants to researchers, fact checkers, nonprofits, and other public interest-oriented organizations working on disinformation. Investigate and enhance media literacy and fact checking. The European Digital Media Observatory, an organization of fact checkers and scholars founded by the European Commission last year, evaluates and selects projects. The online giant has faced great criticism over the past year, especially from lawmakers, for failing to deal with the large amount of false information on the platform that was exacerbated by the pandemic. YouTube, Google’s video-sharing platform, has been in the spotlight several times over the last 12 months because it couldn’t properly manage misinformation about Covid-19. Funding on Wednesday isn’t the first example of Google funding to fight false information. In January, Google promised to spend up to $ 3 million to support a fact-checking initiative to combat false information about vaccines. The company has also deployed a vaccine information panel in search results to counter false information about vaccines.

tangent

Last week, Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs were grilled by US lawmakers at a parliamentary hearing focused on disinformation and extremism online. Democrats have blamed the company for failing to address false information about Covid-19, especially posts that question vaccines. Republicans have accused the company of censoring conservative views and voices, as it did at previous hearings.

References

