When it comes to technology, should companies “hire the US”?





Chief Technology Officer of Tential

Getty

For decades, labor leaders, trade unions and politicians have lamented the loss of jobs in American factories and manufacturing to low-cost overseas markets such as China, Malaysia, Mexico and Brazil. .. According to the Institute of Economic Policy, “Buy USA” is a cry for a rally of people who have decided to revive American manufacturing and regain more than 5 million jobs and 91,000 factories that have emigrated abroad since 1997. I’m continuing.

More recently, some of the same concerns about manufacturing unemployment have reverberated throughout the tech sector.Destinations such as India, China, Singapore, Vietnam and Eastern Europe (only a few) have built their own high-tech knowledge centers backed by highly educated and skilled workers who can compete with Silicon Valley talent. U.S. tech experts are worried because they are here about overseas competition for IT work and mind-sharing here in the U.S.

Will companies looking to reduce labor costs continue to send highly paid and skilled tech workers abroad, just as many continue to work in call centers and help desks? Has the pandemic further proved to the enterprise that it can manage remote teams well and permanently change the needs of onsite and local technicians?

The answer is both “yes” and “no”. Yes, more business leaders are now looking at the sustainability of long-term decentralized tech teams, and offshoring and outsourcing continues. However, the demand for onsite and local technicians has not diminished. In fact, the constant demand for local technicians has made “hiring the United States” an almost impossible goal, offshoring the need for two main reasons.

Strong demand for IT talent continues

Millions of people have been fired in the midst of a pandemic in the spring of 2020, but companies are still hiring IT talent and they haven’t stopped. According to the TechServe Alliance, the unemployment rate for the entire workforce was 6.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while the unemployment rate for the technology sector was only 2.9%.

Technology, the foundation of modern work, has become a global lifeline for business and community connectivity and productivity throughout the pandemic. From cybersecurity professionals to systems management professionals, enterprises are seeing a surge in demand for infrastructure and network professionals who can protect IP and data while supporting a huge number of remote workers and the tools they depend on. doing. The number of unemployed IT professionals in the United States is small, rarely above 3%, but too small to meet today’s tremendous demand.

We don’t just have all the skills

Hiring the United States is also a tough goal for IT talent, as many of the technology skill sets driving digital transformation today are lacking in the United States. Take, for example, a talented professional who has a high-level AI-related degree and graduated here in the United States, according to the Security and Emerging Technologies Center (CSET) at Walsh Foreign Services School in Georgetown. “2-Third of AI graduate students-related programs are international students, and the number of domestic graduate students in these programs has not increased since 1990.” At the same time, stricter immigration rules and work permit programs This makes it difficult for international students to work in the United States after earning a degree.

71% of engineers are foreign-born US technology hubs like Silicon Valley rely on international talent. When a large infusion of foreign talent is needed at the heart of American innovation, it’s no wonder that everyday companies across the United States are looking for offshore professionals to support their technological needs.

Good News: Technology Offshoring Creates Onshore Jobs

Just as a company can’t outsource its culture, it can’t offshore its vision and ingenuity to drive bold business strategies and build better products. Innovation comes from people who know the business and its markets. As a result, research has shown that outsourcing actually creates jobs and opportunities in the country. As this London School of Economics paper reveals, outsourcing has a “productivity effect.” The costs and labor efficiencies of outsourcing allow businesses to create new, more strategic jobs in the country. As companies leverage low-cost offshore technicians to support their day-to-day operations, they have the resources to hire more strategic knowledge workers onshore. Get a job.

Tips for successful technology outsourcing

How can companies embrace the benefits of technology outsourcing efficiency without sacrificing innovation and growth? By thinking about your role at home or in the office and your role abroad.

Leave architects and analysts to strategists who map digital paths closer to the center of the company on land.

Open implementation tasks that can be easily managed by agile teams distributed across offshore possibilities, such as software development, programming, testing, and monitoring.

From scrum and group stand-ups to daily sprints, maintain agile best practices across distributed teams. The level of remote engagement skills and comfort gained in the pandemic only reinforces what Agile is best at. This means companies can quickly pivot and adapt to innovation and business opportunities.

Sharing technology workloads remains essential to our business, as technology continues to play a leading role in the way we work and live. Even if “Hire USA” is likely not a short-term goal, “Innovate USA” can be achieved if companies continue to leverage appropriate outsourced technology resources while concentrating their ingenuity and thought leadership resources at home. You can certainly continue to be a truly achievable goal.

