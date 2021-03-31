Facebook gives users more control over their news feeds and increases their confidence in the algorithm.





You now have more control over what is displayed in your newsfeed.

Facebook

Facebook gives you more control over what you see when you use social media platforms, especially what you see in your news feed, and who is allowed to comment on posts. Social networks announced on Wednesday that they would introduce a number of changes designed to increase the transparency and reliability of how algorithms work.

Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg published a blog post as soon as the tool was announced. In this blog post, I refuted the idea that the company’s algorithms facilitated polarization and manipulated users in pursuit of profit. Craig said the newly introduced tools are part of a wide range of moves to show users how their unique relationships with algorithms affect the Facebook experience and increase the transparency of how the company operates. Said that.

“These measures are about how the algorithm understands and controls how content is ranked, and at the same time leverages content ranking and delivery to ensure that the platform works. It’s part of a big change in thinking. It has a positive impact on society as a whole. “

The most important of the new tools is the ability to determine what content is displayed in the news feed and its order. Now you can see if the content is displayed in chronological order when you post, or what Facebook’s algorithm has decided to display, as is now standard on the platform. If neither of these options provides the experience you are looking for, you can also filter to show only your favorite content.

To access these new options, you need to pay attention to the feed filter bar that appears at the top of your news feed. This makes it easy to switch between different feeds. In October, Facebook introduced a tool that allows you to select up to 30 favorite people and pages that you like most about viewing content. Therefore, make sure you have selected the account for which you want to view content before selecting that option in the feed filter bar.

Facebook can put content from people and pages that you don’t actively follow into your news feed, which can be confusing. If you use the new control, this will continue to do, but it will explain why you are seeing this content. When these “suggested” posts pop up in your feed, you’ll have the option to tap “Why do you see this?”. This provides more context for decisions.

In addition to giving you more control over what’s displayed in your newsfeed, there’s also a new feature that controls who can comment on your public posts. This can range from people who can see your post to just the specific people and pages you have tagged. The hope Facebook said in a press release is to limit interactions you don’t want and to be able to engage in “meaningful” conversations for you.

In his post, Craig promised that Facebook would introduce more changes later this year to increase transparency about how the newsfeed algorithm works. The company will also begin further research to understand how people feel about the Facebook experience, and as a result transparently adjust the algorithm.

Despite the counter-proposal, Craig argued that Facebook had no negative impact on society and that the algorithm was not motivated to promote sensational and misleading content. .. “In reality, Facebook’s interests, both financially and reputably, will not continue to heat up and direct users to more extreme content than ever before,” he said.

In a post titled “You and Algorithms: Tango Takes Two,” Facebook executives urged people to consider it related to the company’s algorithms, not just passive victims. He said it was time to “make peace with them” because social media and the machines on which it was built stayed here.

