New 500 Family Hey Google: 500 Style Meets Google Technology | Fiat





The new 500 family Hey Google debuts and Google technology meets the coolness, design and icons of the 500 family. Simple and innovative connectivity makes everyday life easier and in a unique style. With 500 Family Hey Google, the Mopar® Connect service and Google Assistant are integrated into the “My Fiat” action, so you can use simple voice commands to interact with the 500, 500X, and 500L in the most intuitive way remotely. I will. With the New 500 Family Special Series, the Google Assistant will leave its mark on the car for the first time in a perfect exclusive 500 style. The success of the 500 family has continued with sales of 3.5 million units since 2007. That is, three different models with a single soul, targeted at different target audiences.

Fiat and Google will come together in an exclusive collaboration known as 500 Hague Google. This is a new special series of the New 500 family, where Google Assistant Technology first encounters the 500 and its world of coolness, design and iconic style. This has created a special series that allows customers to connect to their car even when they are away from the car, thanks to the integration of the Mopar® Connect service with the Google Assistant in the “My Fiat” action. Owners can use their voice to request and receive information about the car and interact with the car. You can do this via your smartphone or Google Nest Hub. This is a smart display bundled with the welcome kit you received when you bought your car from 500 Family Hey Google, and a user-friendly and innovative connection makes your daily work even easier.

One of the keys to the success of the Fiat 500 is that it’s always relevant. And again, the Hey Google Special Series offers the same democratic, comprehensive, and smart, user-friendly, and intuitive solution designed to make everyday life easier. The Hey Google Special Series takes your interaction with the car one step further when you’re not holding the steering wheel. No matter where you are or from your couch at home, just say “Hey Google, ask my Fiat …” and you’ll see, for example, where your car is parked, how much fuel is left, and where it’s closest to you. .. Certified workshop or mileage of the day. You can also see if you have locked the car door or left the trunk open.

In interacting with Fiat’s Mopar® Connect, which is part of the New 500 Family Hey Google, the Google Assistant provides all the information you need to manage your vehicle’s condition, locate your vehicle, and monitor your mileage. Not just. A service that is also useful for fleet managers, it can also send commands such as locking and unlocking doors and blinking emergency lights. My Fiat Action makes it easier than ever to stay connected to your car. You can always control it by voice on your smartphone or Google Nest’s smart speaker or display. My Fiat Action also allows you to activate notifications sent to your smartphone when the car leaves the preset area or is driving faster than the preset limit.

500 family style Hey Google

With 500 in mind, style is always the number one priority. In the Hague Google Special Series, 500 and Google’s stylistic languages ​​come together to create cool coloring. Two-color play that is as important as white and gloss black on the roof and mirror caps. A tribute to a blank page of a search engine. For the first time in the automotive industry, we found the Hey Google badge on the wheel arches of all models in the New 500 family. Both central pillars are also decorated with elements inspired by Google colors. Inside the car, the same motif follows the new seat, embroidered with the “Hey Google” label, and the fascia on the dashboard is represented by the matt silver and white 500 logo. Hey Google’s signature also appears on the welcome screen of the 7-inch touchscreen display. Animations featuring a distinctive “molecule” will move to Google’s “G” and eventually change to the Fiat logo. All components of this special series were designed to make the new car technology even easier to use, so we had to include the welcome kit bundled with the purchase. The bag with the Hey Google logo details a customized Nest Hub device with 500-specific adhesive skins and key covers, and four easy steps to complete the setup and start interacting with your car. Includes a welcome letter.

Fiat 500 Hey Google

In the special Hey Google version, the iconic 500 incorporates a white and gloss two-tone “costume”, 15-inch alloy wheels, a dark new interior with new height-adjustable seats, and controls. Comes with a soft-touch sports steering wheel. , And a new matte silver dashboard fascia with a white 500 logo. The 500 Hey Google comes standard with Cruise Control, a Uconnect ™ 7-inch DAB radio with CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, and Mopar® Connect. Available in hatchback and cabrio versions, the 500Hey Google is powered by a 70-horsepower Euro 6D-Final compliant hybrid engine. Also available in Gelato White, Pastel Gray, Vesuvius Black, Pompeii Gray and Blue Italy.

Fiat 500X Hey Google

Fiat’s Italian Crossover is also kitted in two-tone white and gloss black. The bodywork stands out with 16-inch alloy wheels, fog lights and black-filled windows, giving it an urban look. The interior features new seats, a matt silver dashboard with the 500 logo, a soft-touch steering wheel with built-in controls, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and front armrests. The Fiat 500X Hey Google comes with a variety of technical specifications, including a Uconnect ™ 7-inch HD touchscreen radio with CarPlay and Android Auto, six speakers, Mopar® Connect, a rear parking sensor, and rain and dusk sensors. .. The engine range consists of two Euro 6D-Final compliant gasoline powertrains (1.0 liter 120hp and 1.3 liter 150hp Firefly engines) and two 1.3 liter 95hp and 1.6130hp multi-jet diesel engines. Available in Passion Red, Gelato White, Silver Gray, Moda Gray, Blue Italy and Cinema Black shades.

Fiat 500L Hey Google

The 500 family was completed by 500L Hey Google. This is a family mover with a modern family-friendly crossover look, featuring two-tone white and gloss black livery and 16-inch wheels. Inside the cabin is a new seat, a matt silver dashboard with a white 500 logo, a 7-inch DAB radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manual air conditioning, and Mopar® Connect. The 500L Hey Google is available on Euro 6D-Final compliant 1.4-liter 95hp petrol engines or 1.395hp turbo-diesel multi-jets.

Young and cool: 1 soul, 3 versions

The 500 family, which has sold 3.5 million units since 2007, is not a newcomer to catching up with technology. Although they share the same DNA, the perfect combination of iconic design, freshness and coolness makes up all the Italian secrets of 500 successes, but the three models are different types of customers. Is targeted. The 500 has been a Fiat icon since 1957. In 2020, when the new Full Electric 500 was launched, 13 years after its debut, the city car’s excellence gained a record market share of 17.7% in Europe. The 500L is a family engine and the 500X is an Italian crossover. There is also a special series in collaboration with major brands, and we have demonstrated our ability to meet the many needs of our customers. Starting from a common set of values ​​and staying true to the 500, they explore a wide range of disciplines, from fashion, design and luxury to the latest breakthroughs in the world of music and technology. In 2018, the Mirror Special series was launched for viewers who are always interested in technology. To commemorate Fiat’s 120th anniversary in 2019, the new connected and elegant “120th” 500 family has been unveiled. Fiat is on an innovation journey by following up on the tremendous success of the last two special series, which sold more than 50,000 units, and launching a more tech-connected New 500 family line to meet new mobility needs. I have continued. -Appeared on the market in early 2021.

Leasys supports FIAT with an innovative rental solution

Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank under the Stellantis brand, offers long-term car rental solutions for a completely relaxing driving experience. This includes Leasys Miles, a pay-as-you-go solution that is also available in the Hey Google 500 family. Leasys Miles is a pay-as-you-go mobility solution that meets the needs of people who have low annual mileage, use cars primarily in the city, and want to enjoy driving without thinking about car management. Pay-as-you-go rentals last for 48 months. There is usually no down payment, and there are affordable monthly rentals and variable rates calculated based on actual mileage. This innovative rental solution won the 2021 Product Award in the Italian Automotive Services category. Leasys Miles is also available in Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

* PdA © / IRI01 / 2020 survey of 12,000 Italian consumers on the selection of products sold in Italy. Prodottodellanno.it cat. Car rental service Leasys Miles selected the product in 2021 for innovation.

FCA Bank Financial Solutions

FCA Bank supports the sale of FIAT vehicles by offering a wide range of financing solutions to enable customers to buy or lease vehicles from the 500 family of Hey Google. Anyone who wants to drive one of the 500 family cars can choose one of the following products:

Installment Loans: Traditional financing that allows buyers to pay for a vehicle over a long period of time. Leasing and PCP (Personal Contract Purchase): A flexible solution with low monthly payments and the option to return, store or replace your car on the expiration date. Private Leasing: A solution for drivers who do not want to own a vehicle, with subsequent costs and uncertainties. This includes monthly payments that include key insurance, assistance, and infomobility services to experience complete peace of mind.

All FCA Bank solutions are aimed at businesses and independent professionals as well as individuals. FCA Bank also offers a wide range of insurance products for personal protection, such as Prestito Protetto, which, in combination with loan agreements, ensures that part of the loan is repaid in the event of a sudden and unpredictable event such as unemployment. doing. Car protection. These financing and insurance solutions are available in most European countries operated by FCA Banking Group companies. All facilities are extremely flexible and can fully meet the requirements of the region.

Turin, March 31, 2021

