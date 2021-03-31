Impossible Foods helps launch initiatives to honor women pioneering sustainability and food technology





Redwood City, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Impossible Foods works with the Vegan Woman Summit to highlight women leaders leading sustainability and food technology initiatives and innovation Launched the Women’s Building The Future Initiative, a program designed for. The program aims to visualize many female leaders in these areas around the world and their remarkable achievements.

Starting today, Impossible Foods and the Vegan Women’s Summit are looking for candidates for “Women Who Build the Future.” Organizers are looking for female leaders around the world to work in the areas of sustainability and agriculture. Applications for candidates over the age of 13 will be accepted until April 30, 2021. This is a comprehensive program that encourages candidates from diverse backgrounds, including leaders who identify all women. There is no application fee.

The list of women leaders selected for the Women Building the Future winners will be announced on June 1st. The group will also be invited to an exclusive program by food and sustainability leaders, including Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown and other key voices in the global food system.

Bindugarapati, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Impossible Foods, states that empowerment of female leaders is at the heart of Impossible Foods’ mission, strength and innovation. We recognize the collective power of our partnership with the Vegan Women’s Summit and would like to emphasize the pioneering women in food and technology working to save our planet.

A world where women of all ages and backgrounds are more friendly and sustainable, including innovations in food technology solutions, government advocacy, building climate-focused nonprofits, and leading sustainable dietary initiatives in schools. Jennifer Stojkovic says it is paving the way for. , Founder of the Vegan Women’s Summit. Women, especially colored women and their voices, are often overlooked and underestimated in these industries. By partnering with Impossible Foods, the world’s leading plant-based innovator, we are pleased to bring global attention and support to these women and help them take their jobs to the next level. ..

Details and nominations can be found at https://veganwomensummit.com/impossible.

Mission is the most important

Already regarded as the number one environmental startup in the world, Impossible Foods’ mission is to help resolve the planet’s climate and endangered species. By making the global food system sustainable, the company is helping to restore the clock of global warming and restore biodiversity.

The most well-known achievement to date, Impossible Foods’ Impossible Burger, tastes like beef and is considered a food engineering victory. This is the result of nearly a decade of basic science and hardcore research and development. (Some of Texas’s prominent ranchers don’t understand the difference between an impossible burger and ground beef. Beef lobbyists called it genuine and called for the awakening of the livestock sector.)

Impossible burgers have already begun to replace the sale of animal-derived foods, their production being one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions and a major driver of the global wildlife meltdown. I will. Impossible burgers contain many high levels of micronutrients compared to ground beef and require a small portion of the world’s precious resources to produce.

About Impossible Foods:

Based in Silicon Valley, California, Impossible Foods produces delicious and nutritious meats and dairy products with a much smaller environmental footprint than animal meats. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, a professor emeritus of biochemistry at Stanford University and a former researcher at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizontal Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital and Open Philanthropy Project.

For more information:

Impossible Foods.com Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTubeLinkedIn Blog

Press kit: www.impossiblefoods.com/media

