Dishonest Samsung tried to persuade the Galaxy S7 to convince the SA court that it wasn’t on the phone





(Getty)

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is a phone call and was ruled by the Pretoria High Court. A ruling was needed after Samsung claimed that the S7 wasn’t really at least a tax phone. The SA Revenue Service originally categorized both iPhones. Samsung handset for 6S and “other” class phone equipment. When tax officials tried to fix the error, Samsung tried to market the S7 as a laptop rather than a phone. For more articles, please visit www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is a phone, says the Pretoria High Court – in a way labeled “dishonest,” even if the manufacturer claims it isn’t.

Samsung Electronics’ South African division has appeared in court to force the SA Revenue Service (Sars) to treat the S7 as a non-telephone communication device for the purpose of calculating import tariffs.

However, after reviewing the testimony of both experts and the results of a survey on how Samsung people use the phone, the court decided that “its main function is the phone” and “the product is a machine other than a smartphone.” There was no convincing argument. “, Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi said.

Samsung’s efforts were costly rejected.

Sars initially classified the S7 (and Apple iPhone 6S) into a tax class reserved for communications devices that don’t work as phones. Formally, it was called “a machine for receiving, converting, transmitting, or playing audio, images, or other sounds.” data”.

Later, when Sirth realized that the S7 was something else, it was imported by a tax law called “a phone for a cell phone network or another wireless network designed to be used when carrying it in a hand or person”. The tax treatment of mobile phones has changed retroactively.

Samsung claimed that the Thirds were right at first. Yes, according to the company, the S7 can make phone calls, but its main function is actually to connect to the internet and use social media to play games and music instead of making phone calls. Is to do so.

Also, according to Samsung, people rarely actually use it and make traditional phone calls.

Sars argued that when he made a call via WhatsApp or Skype, he still used the handset as a phone and looked like a phone. “At one end there is a speaker that you can hear when you put it in the operator’s ear, and at the other end there is a microphone for receiving voice and voice from the operator’s mouth,” the tax office said.

The court ruled and agreed that the phone is still a phone, as it also includes the features found on laptops or desktop computers.

(Edited by Philip de Wet)

Receive daily news updates on your mobile. Or email our site as much as possible. For more information, please visit the Business Insider front page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos