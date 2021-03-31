Call of Duty: War Zone Season 2 Reloaded Patch Note: August nerfs, size





Call of Duty: Warzones Season 2 Reloaded Patch brings some new weapon updates to the game, some very needed bug fixes and quality of life improvements. Warzones’ latest patch is the second major Call of Duty patch of the week, as Black Ops Cold War got its own Season 2 reloaded patch on Tuesday.

The biggest and most welcome change in the new Warzones patch is the small nerf from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to August. AUG has recently broken through Warzone games and has emerged as one of the best guns in the game. Applying a patch increases the recoil of the weapon, making it harder to control.

This patch also enhances the spawn rate of armor throughout the map. This allows players to not only buy armor from the buy station, but also find it as they run around the map. The Season 2 reloaded patch brings some great updates to the tactical map, including the ability to double-click to place danger pins and display the name of the item you’re trying to ping.

The Warzones Season 2 Reloaded Patch requires PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 player downloads to slightly exceed 50GB. On the other hand, Xbox One and Xbox Series X player downloads are close to 60GB.

This may look like a big patch with only a few changes, but Activision states that it will be used to reduce Warzone’s overall storage footprint. This means that the initial patch is slightly larger. What’s more, as zombies meander Verdansk, this patch may have some that Raven Software can save as a future surprise.

Check out the entire patch notes for more information on all the new changes in Warzones. If you’re looking for new features in Black Ops Cold War, check out our Season 2 Reloaded Notes.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Patch Note Xbox General Fixed Development Error 6634. Fixed subtitles for Sims, Beck and Garcia. Gameplay armor should spawn consistently as a ground route in every match. The tactical map has been updated. You can now double-click to place a danger pin. When you hover over some pingable objects, you may see the names of the objects, making it easier to see what you are pointing to. When the items are very close to each other, it should be a little easier to pinpoint exactly what you need.[Pingの削除]Text[私のPingを削除]Changed to. On Rebirth Island, off-map exploits have been fixed near chemical engineering. Pillage now allows you to drop Self Revive from the Quick Inventory menu. With a keyboard / mouse or any BumperPing control scheme, you can press and hold the Ping button briefly to clear all placed pings at once. Weapon Cold War AUG’s basic recoil has been increased. Unlocking Cold War weapons is now correctly displayed in the After Action Report. Attachment Suppressor Muzzle now correctly displays muzzle flash concealment as a pro. The Cavalry Lancer barrel increases damage to the vehicle. Smooth zoom / variable zoom scopes are now correctly mounted on vertical walls. Fixed an issue with ADS launch animations in scopes. Fixed a bug where some Cold War barrels weren’t working as intended. Operator Bakers’ fourth Operator mission goal is now to eliminate 15 enemies and track them properly using weapons equipped with more than double the magnifying scope.download

The download size for Season 2 Reloaded Updates will be approximately 52.0 57.8GB for free Warzone owners who keep the latest updates for either (or both) games up to date.

This Warzone download will increase the file size due to data optimization.

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB Xbox One: 57.8 GB PC: 52.4 GB (Warzone only) / 133.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

