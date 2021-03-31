Cathie Wood’s Space ETF Can’t Explode on Debut Despite Huge Trading Volume





Superstar investor Cathie Wood launched a new space-focused ETF on Tuesday, and although stock prices fell on the first day, retail interest in new products wasn’t out of the ordinary.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX, + 0.96%, plummeted from $ 1.075 to $ 20.28, despite the trading volume of $ 294 million worth of stocks traded. That action reflected some uncertainty about Woods’ new widely announced security offering, despite the manic attention of her ardent supporters in the financial and social media world.

Known for making big bets on innovation in a way that blurs the line between investment and venture capital, Wood curated a batch of advanced stocks that captured the unprecedented market bounce Zeitgeist. At the ARK ETF, we benefited from the coronavirus pandemic that caused a serious wave in 2020 and the rise of retailers stuck at home using free trading apps.

The first few months of 2021 were a different story for Wood. Some speculate that Wood has a sustained outflow of + 3.84% from its flagship Ark Innovation ETF ARKK and is looking for a star in search of new ways. Her Mojo is back.

Her latest ARKX was billed as a collection of stocks of companies engaged in the fund investment theme of space exploration and innovation. The basket contains everything from spacey picks like Virgin Galactic SPCE, + 3.20%, Lockheed Martin LMT, -0.22% to more curious picks like Netflix NFLX, + 1.91%, US dollars. I did.

Woods’ selection of space stocks, a lightning rod that’s always in the spotlight, has been curious and ridiculed, and analysts and social media traders have wondered why Woods is a streaming video giant and heavy equipment outfit. I was wondering if DE would be included. It is believed to be more closely related to outer space.

But that doesn’t seem to diminish interest in ETFs as a whole.

Todd Rosen Bruce, Head of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at CFRA, said more than 14 million shares traded on the first day were very successful. While ETFs usually take months, if not years, to get such followers, ARK is a popular ETF manager who works with them, especially on long-term thematic strategies.

Rosen Bruce also strongly felt that the huge amount of ARKX was the result of direct interest from retailers who tended to dive into ETFs rather than more cautious institutional investors.

That sentiment was backed up on social media.

It feels like a Charlie Bucket when the teacher asks for the number of won covers purchased. One user posted on a Reddit board dedicated to discussing new ETFs. I got only 15 shares.

Still, some of the social media wasn’t impressed yet on Tuesday.

Maybe I’m the only one, this seems to be one of her worst ETFs and posted one user on the Reddit board r / wallstreetbets. Also .. I want to criticize SpaceX.

Founded by Wood’s favorite Elon Musk, SpaceX is a private company.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos