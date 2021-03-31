Redmi Note 10 Series Cross Rs. According to Xiaomi, there are 500 chlores sales in India within the first two weeks





The Redmi Note 10 series has surpassed Rs. Xiaomi has announced sales of 500 chlores in India in the first two weeks. The series includes three phones: Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Xiaomi unveiled the series in India earlier this month, with each phone first selling on March 16, March 17, and March 18, respectively. The company also announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will be available for purchase on April 1st.

Through a press release, Xiaomi shared that Redmi Note 10 series phones have surpassed Rs. Since its first launch on March 16th, it has sold 500 chlores. In particular, only Redmi Note 10 was released on this day, with Redmi Note 10 Pro on March 17th and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 18th. It should also be noted that Xiaomi does not share the number of units sold. Therefore, it is unclear which of the three phones sold best in India.

It is estimated that Xiaomi could have sold 227,000-416,000 Redmi Note 10 series phones in two weeks.

The Redmi Note 10 series starts with Rs. For a vanilla Redmi Note 10 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it’s 11,999, up to Rs. 21,999 for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is the most expensive option. Redmi Note 10 Pro starts with Rs. 15,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage models.

The company also announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will be available again on all platforms from 12:00 pm (noon) to April 1st.

The Redmi Note series is known for the cost performance they offer, and the Redmi Note 10 series is no exception. In a Redmi Note 10 review, the phone doesn’t push a big new line for low-priced phones, but it’s cost-effective as industry prices rise and taxes soar in 2021. I found out.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications

The Redmi Note 10 is powered by the Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 SoC, and the Pro and Pro Max variants are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC. All three phones come with a quad rear camera, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. They have a small hole punch notch for selfie cameras. Vanilla’s Redmi Note 10 has a 5,000mAh battery, and Pro and Pro Max variations have a 5,020mAh battery. All three phones support 33W fast charging.

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in India’s low-priced phone market? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

