Today’s Deals: Super Mario 3D All-Star, PS4 Sale, External Hard Drive, etc.





Today is Wednesday, March 31st, also known as the last day you can buy Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Games & Watch Super Mario Bros. or play Super Mario Bros. 35 on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo’s decision to set a time limit on the fun of fans of these Mario 35th Anniversary releases is beyond me, but in any case, get a copy of these games today or keep your peace forever. You’ll want to keep it (or, if you know, if you change your mind after today, be prepared to pay more than the list price). In other news, PSN’s annual spring sale began today, bringing significant price cuts to some of the best PS4 and some of the best PS5 games. Ghost of Tsushima (sold for $ 40). And don’t miss Amazon’s big sale of external hard drives and SSDs from brands like Western Digital and Samsung. Now is the time to get some external storage for your console or PC. Keep scrolling through the more best deals available today, including some holdovers from earlier this week.

Today is the last day to buy a Super Mario 3D All-Star. Super Mario 3D All-Star is bundled with three classic 3D Mario games for Switch. Nintendo announced last year that the physical and digital versions will only be available until March 31st. It’s still sold at Walmart for $ 10 off. Of course, the physical copy will not disappear completely from the Internet from today onwards, but you can expect to pay more than the list price.

There are no deals here, but like Super Mario 3D All Stars, today is the last day to buy Nintendo’s Games & Watches: Super Mario Bros. and Amazon is still in stock. This retro handheld is preloaded with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: Lost Levels, and classic games and watch game balls (juggling games). Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. also has a Super Mario-themed digital clock and activation alarm, making it a collector’s item.

The file size of games is getting bigger and bigger, and at some point almost everyone playing games on Xbox or PlayStation needs to expand the storage of their system. With PS5 and Xbox Series X, you can save your purchased PS4 and Xbox One games to an external hard drive. If you want to buy a new game, check Amazon’s current trading today on your hard drive. .. There are many great options here that span a wide range of storage capacities. At the cheapest end of the spectrum, you can get a WD 2TB gaming drive for $ 64. PC gamers can also take advantage of SSD’s great deals, such as buying a Samsung 860 EVO 4TB SSD for $ 380.

$ 39.88 (was $ 60)

One of last year’s best PS4 limited editions is back at great prices today. You can get Ghost of Tsushima for just under $ 40. The visually stunning PlayStation adventure follows Samurai Hitoshi Sakai, who set out on a journey to save his hometown from the invasion of Mongolia, set in Japan in the late 13th century.

If you’re looking for an affordable wireless earphone for on-the-go or exercise, you can get a great pair with Woot today. The Jabra Elite Active 65t’s true wireless earphones are priced today at $ 50 (50% off) at Amazon-owned stores and come with a charging case. This is a brand new pair and comes with free shipping for Prime members. Jabra manufactures some of the best wireless earphones that rival Apple’s AirPods and provides a secure fit, personalized sound, and up to 15 hours of battery in the included charging case.

In CNET’s Jabra Elite 65t review, critic David Carnoy said Jabra’s true wireless headphones “make money” for AirPods, praising the comfortable fit, sound quality, and reliable performance.

Disney + 3 months free for $ 48 (previously $ 60)

The entire Kingdom Hearts series has been released on PC this week from the Epic Games Store. Especially Kingdom Hearts III has great deals. There’s a launch discount that knocks down the game to $ 48, but with the purchase you get Re: MindDLC and 3 months of Disney + for free. Considering that Disney + costs $ 8 a month, you save $ 24. The launch discount ends on April 6th, but you can take advantage of Disney + benefits until May 31st. Please note that it is only available to new Disney + subscribers and will automatically renew at the end of the 3-month period unless canceled in advance.

Get this classic shooter for free on GOG today. XIII, a cell-shading spy story with fast-paced action, is free to claim on the GOG homepage until April 1.

We haven’t seen many discounts on LEGO pop culture wall art since it was announced last year, but for now you can get the Iron Man set on the best buy. With a set of 3,167 pieces, you can make Tony Stark with 3 types of Iron Man suits. The finished product is designed to be hung on the wall for a clean decoration.

The Lego Super Mario Starter course has dropped to $ 48 on Amazon today. This is a 231 piece base set that comes with Mario Maker style blocks and an assortment of items to build your own physical Mario level. It also includes a Mario figure that makes noise when you manipulate certain action blocks in the set and displays different colors on the LCD screen.

With a discount of only $ 10, this Bravely Default II deal is the first time I’ve seen it since the game was launched. Both Amazon and Best Buy offer discounts, but if you order from Best Buy, you’ll get a free coaster and placemat at the time of your order (which will be applied automatically at checkout). The game comes with free shipping and can be delivered for one day, depending on when and where you order. Released on Nintendo Switch last month, JRPG is the third game in the Bravely series, following the four protagonists of the new world known as Excillant.

Released on April 27, this new limited edition of the 2001 sci-fi psychological thriller, Donnie Darko, marks the first 4K Ultra HD release of the film in North America. Pre-orders are available for $ 60 on Amazon, but the box set is now almost 50% off just a month before its release. The Donnie Darko Limited Edition includes both theatrical and director’s cut 4K UHD Blu-ray presentations of Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible). This is a 100-page hardcover book that includes in-depth interviews with director Richard Kelly and other authors. -Double-sided foldable posters, 6 collector’s postcards, etc. Of course, you can also take advantage of a series of special features that come with both the movie version and Director’s Cut.

Live from now to saturday

GameStop has launched another big sale that lasts all week. The Spring Sale offers new and used games, accessories and collectibles. It’s not a great sale at all, but there are some great deals worth taking advantage of, such as Little Nightmares II for $ 20, Persona 5 Royal for $ 30, and Yakuza: Dragonlike for $ 40. Get up to 50% off used titles when you get a new game like this. Check out more of the best GameStop Spring Sale sale recommendations, or browse the full sale before it ends this Saturday.

Yet another edition of The Lord of the Rings will be released this fall. This is particularly exciting and bundles the trilogy with “Paintings, Drawings and Other Illustrations” by JRR Tolkien. The illustrated version of The Lord of the Rings is the first time fans have seen Tolkien’s artwork (outside the museum) since the iconic trilogy was first published. Amazon’s Illustrated Edition, released on October 19, offers a great discount, with prices reduced from $ 75 to $ 45. We also offer Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee, so if the price drops further between now and October, you will only be charged the lowest price.

From now until April 22

As part of the Play at Home 2021 initiative, Sony has made it possible to charge nine PS4 and PSVR games for free on PS4 and PS5 until April 22nd. Check out the games you can download for free now and start playing.

AbzuEnter the GungeonRez InfiniteSubnauticaThe WitnessAstro Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR) Moss (PSVR) Thumper (PSVR) Paper Beast (PSVR)

You can charge all 9 games at the PlayStation Store below. And don’t forget that today (March 31st) is the last day to charge Ratchet & Clank for free on your PlayStation.

From now until April 8th

Epic Games has launched this spring sale and has discounted a huge number of PC games, including Hitman 3, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and more. We’ve collected some of the best deals below, but check out the full sale at the Epic Games Store for all the discounts available.

Under the latest exclusive agreement with PC game store Fanatical, using the promotion code GAMESPOT33 at checkout will reduce the price of Humankingd: Digital Deluxe Edition to just $ 40. If you plan to play the upcoming historic 4X strategy game (released August 17th) on Steam, this is because Steam sells the game for an additional $ 10 and you can still get your Steam key. Is a transaction worth using. At the time of purchase (along with some pre-order bonus items). This transaction is only available until April 1st.

