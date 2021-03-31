Britain needs to learn lessons for 2020 to drive innovation





2020 is one of the most difficult years for businesses and individuals around the world. The difficulties we all face cannot be undone, but the struggle inevitably leads to innovation. We are forced to find new and better ways to do things. As we enter the New Year, UK businesses and governments will begin to leverage what we have learned, leverage the innovations of the last 12 months and rebuild a better and more resilient world. Is an urgent task.

New research from Microsoft and the University of London, which assesses the competitiveness of UK companies, suggests that innovation is essential to enable the UK to better compete on the global stage.Download the report from here

I am one of the greatest innovations of the year with the greatest potential to transform the lives and ways of working of all of us, and in doing so moving the UK business forward is a remote and flexible work. I believe in you.

Since its inception, Tech Talent Charter has endorsed labor practices that provide fairer opportunities as a fundamental consideration in promoting inclusion and building a robust and representative technical workforce. UK technology suffers from a widely recognized skill shortage in a recent survey by CW Jobs, emphasizing that 45% of UK companies are actively looking for staff with technical skills. But nevertheless, the technology industry in particular lags behind in all sorts of diversity.

Many women say they are interested in careers in a 2019 Technology Faucet Society survey. We found that about 70% of young women are interested in technology careers and 45% of working-age women are willing to retrain in a technical role. .. However, women’s participation rate remains around 17%, and scores for other diversity indicators tend to be even lower.

Whether part-time, flexible, or anywhere, flexibility has long been recognized as the key to attracting women to the workforce. Women tend to be more responsible domestically than men, which means that 9-5 office-based roles can be impractical. The inability to provide flexible telecommuting often makes women feel unable to meet the demands of their careers for the rest of their lives.

These are women who would otherwise return to work with a lot of talent and experience, bringing an additional dimension to drive innovation: diversity. This wasted talent is a significant loss to a company’s ability to compete and innovate.

In the past, many companies have been reluctant to accept remote and flexible working models, stereotyped cloudy decisions, or outdated understanding of employee expectations. Some people hesitated to innovate and embarked on a major mess of working models.

2020 changed it all.

This year, thousands of companies needed to conduct live trials of remote and flexible work. This is unplanned and untested, but it is very important to business continuity.

Even the most skeptical employers have learned that remotework not only works, but is also an important part of their ability to competitively attract and retain their best talent. According to a Microsoft survey, 83% of UK managers have confirmed this, revealing that they expect more flexibility and telecommuting in the future.

This change has great potential for inclusion and diversity. Increasing research demonstrates the impact of diversity on creativity and innovation (the World Economic Forum calls the diversity business case overwhelming), and UK economic growth is the innovation and global arena. Depends on competitiveness in.

Working from home isn’t without its challenges, but it not only allows you to do far more work remotely than previously thought, but it also tends to increase productivity without actually diminishing it. In addition, employees are rapidly approaching the many benefits of being able to base themselves in a location of their choice and not having to commute to work. Women are not the only ones to benefit from this new working set. According to a 2018 Timewise survey, 91% of women wanted flexibility, compared to 84% of men, 92% of 18-34 years and 88% of 35-54 years. I was there. This is a call for awakening and an important opportunity for the industry.

Companies that adapt to these new play rules are likely to hire the best talent, regardless of location or working hours available. This is a win-win situation and is the foundation of the UK technology industry’s ability to address skill gaps and compete on a global stage.

This competitiveness is currently not given. According to a new Microsoft and University of London survey, 46% of UK companies are in the least competitive quadrant. Obviously, we are facing a skill gap and UK companies need to remove the barriers to finding talent.

Britain must reform itself. If we can show that we remain competitive in terms of innovation and technology, we will begin to provide a new definition of what work is, where and when it will occur, and begin to redefine national productivity. I can.

And it can promote competitiveness and economic recovery. Doing the right thing is no longer the right thing, it’s a wise business. Taking advantage of working from home to find and maintain the most diverse talent pool will have a positive impact on revenue and the country’s overall economic recovery. Britain has never been so important to take action.

“Details of Microsoft UK New World of Work”

Debbie Forster is an award-winning leader, recognized for diversity, technology, innovation and education, and was named by Computer Weekly to be the most influential woman in UK IT in 2019. She is the co-founder and CEO of Tech. Talent Charter is an industry association aimed at increasing the inclusiveness and diversity of UK technical workers. As part of her broad portfolio, Debbie works as an executive coach and as a consultant specializing in start-ups, scale-ups, small businesses and social enterprise support. Debbie was awarded an MBE in January 2017 for services to digital technology and technology development.

Women in Science and Engineering (WISE) was named the 2016 Debbie Woman of the Year, and her achievements at TTC were recognized by the Women in IT Awards 2018 for Diversity Initiative of the Year. She won the 2019 IT Awards Diversity Leader of the Year Women and Computer Weekly was named one of the most influential women in UK IT in 2019.

After working in education for 20 years, Debbie joined e-skills UK, the National IT Sector Skills Council, led an education program and contacted both policy makers and IT industry leaders. Since then, Debbie has become Co-CEO of Apps for Good, an award-winning educational charity. Debbie joined Apps for Good in 2010 and has entered a period of exponential growth from two centers in London to about 1000 schools around the world. In just five years, it has reached 75,000 young people, with 50% of students and 40% of technical leaders being women.

