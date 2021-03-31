Google Pay won’t break on Wear OS w / Legacy app death





After introducing a new version in the US earlier this year, the original Google Pay app will most likely be shut down on April 5th next week. This created a “report” that Google Pay support will also be discontinued due to the termination of the app. On Wear OS, but not.

First of all, what’s happening on April 5th? On that day, Google will shut down some of the main features of the original Google Pay app. This includes peer-to-peer payments and transactions. However, the ability to manage “paths” such as cards and loyalty cards should continue to work without further updates to the app.

How does this relate to Wear OS? Originally, the now obsolete Google Pay app was used to set up Pay on smartwatches, but the platform has been overlooked due to its track record of migrating Play Music / YouTube Music. It might have been easy to guess.

I’m glad to see that it doesn’t apply at all.

NFC payments at Google Pay stores, and common card management tasks were actually offloaded from legacy apps long ago. Around the time of the release of Android 10, these features began to run through the Google Play Services. This means you don’t need to install the Google Pay app to use NFC payments on your phone or connected Wear OS device. In fact, even if you’re using an Android smartphone that doesn’t have the traditional Google Pay app installed today, you’ll still be prompted to select your watch card on your smartphone and ask your bank to confirm it. I tested this myself to see it on my Galaxy Fold 2. As expected, the prompt was running through the Google Play service, even though the new “GPay” app was installed on that device.

Also, Google Pay is claimed to be “broken for a while in India” and it’s true that it doesn’t work, but that’s Google’s official stance, which is clearly outlined on the official support page.

So if you’re a Wear OS user who relies on Google Pay, rest assured that nothing will change next week. The platform may be much more neglected than it deserves, but your payments will continue to work.

Wear OS Details:

