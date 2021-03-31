Digital Innovation Group and Government Blockchain Association Form GBA Aviation & Aerospace Working Group | Business





Fort Lauderdale, Florida-(BUSINESSWIRE)-March 31, 2021-

GA Telesis, LLC’s Digital Innovation Group (DIG) and Government Blockchain Association (GBA) have announced the formation of the GBA Aviation & Aerospace Working Group. The formation “explores the use of blockchain in aerospace and aviation, and explores how distributed ledger technology can help improve the industry’s supply chain, MRO services, and aircraft. And begins the growth of a global consortium of aerospace personnel, the future of travel, airports, and the industry. “

DIG was formed under GA Telesis as a “creative think tank and execution team responsible for innovating business solutions using new technologies.” Blockchain research in aviation and aerospace is a new perspective in the aging industry already looking for new solutions to solve costs and inefficiencies in consumer air travel, aircraft repair, leasing, and manufacturing. is.

The formation of this working group within the GBA did not arrive at a more important time. We are pleased to have the opportunity to engage and engage with key industry players from around the world seeking change. Jason Bennick, President of DIG Holdings, LLC and Head of Volunteer for the New GBA Group, said:

Benick said new members representing the innovative blockchain initiative are already in attendance. The new GBA Group includes the strategic goal of involving membership in the world’s largest aircraft, engine and parts manufacturers, as well as major airlines.

“To significantly advance supply chain, MRO, and travel models by adopting shared technology, large, combined, and ongoing aerospace leaders, brands, and government stakeholders It takes a lot of effort, “says Benick. “I lived tomorrow, but yesterday is gone,” he continued. Telecom, healthcare, retail and financial services are already changing at a blazing pace. Today, there are several aerospace initiatives based on blockchain and AI, but the industry does not have a core foundation to pivot. We need a collaborative approach to implementing technologies and process shifts that everyone can benefit from. We hope that we can engage in this conversation from a more neutral and common standpoint within the GBA and work together to drive common transformation in the industry.

To become a member of the new GBA Aviation and Aerospace Working Group, you need a GBA membership at www.gbaglobal.org.

About DIG

Digital Innovation Group (DIG Holdings, LLC) is a company of GA Telesis, LLC, a leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. DIG is a creative think tank and execution team responsible for innovating business solutions using new technologies. DIG gives every business access to transformative technology through a secure, connected world vision that leverages ingenuity and democratized technology. DIG is developing and deploying a range of innovative, connected business solutions that help drive change by removing friction and increasing the speed and feasibility of your business. For more information, please email us: [email protected]

About GBA

The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is an international non-profit professional association headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. The GBA focuses on individual and organizational members interested in promoting blockchain technology solutions to government, but does not support a particular policy position. GBA is not a lobbying organization. Its mission is to connect governments and industries at all levels around the world to promote efficient, ethical and rational adoption of blockchain technology and improve the quality of life for all citizens at the global level. Is to create a useful dialogue that lets you. Contact GBA Executive Director Gerard Dach ([email protected]) for more information.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis ecosystem, we are clearly positioned across six continents and leverage their resources to create innovative solutions for our customers. GA Telesis Ecosystem consists of global businesses including leasing / finance, component solutions, landing gear, components / composites, MRO service business units for turbine engine repairs, and digital solutions, providing airlines with unmatched resources I will. Our core business is to ensure “customer success” built from a reputation for excellence and integrity.

