Google Maps’ new AI shows eco-friendly routes in the same ETA time as the fastest paths





Google Maps will soon receive a new AI feature that will provide users with eco-friendly routes. This is the same ETA time as the fastest regular pass. Tech giants are expected to make new features in their map applications the default features.

(Photo: Photo by Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images) Adele will play a Pokemon Go game on his smartphone on July 23, 2016 at the Gemvilla Roca Zoo in Yogyakarta, Indonesia. Although “Pokemon GO” using Google Maps and smartphones has not been officially released, it is a big hit in the countries that are gaining popularity in Indonesia. Indonesians are downloading games using proxy locations that have access to app stores in other countries, as security officials have expressed concern that the game could pose a security threat.

This means that new AI-powered features will automatically provide the path with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions. However, this does not mean that Google Maps will guide you to forests and other similar areas.

Here’s how the new features work to give you more ideas.

How Google Maps’ new AI-based features work

Yahoo Finance has reported that a new default feature will be available in the United States in late 2021. The new AI-powered capabilities are part of Google’s efforts to combat current climate change.

(Photo: Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) The Google Maps app will be available on the Apple iPhone 4S on December 13, 2012 in Fairfax, CA. Three months after Apple removed the popular Google Maps from the operating system and replaced it with its own mapping software, the Google Maps app was added to the iTunes store. Apple Maps has been widely panned by technical reviews and customers, resulting in the dismissal of the top executive responsible for Apple’s mobile operating system.

Also read: YouTube’s “dislike” feature disappears due to influencer “happiness” and avoidance of cancellation culture-statistics to display in “YouTube Studio”

Analyze various data such as traffic jams and road slopes. This method can be optimized to reduce fuel consumption. Meanwhile, Google also provides a comparison of the impact of CO2 between different routes.

This happens when an environmentally friendly route suddenly increases ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) time. This option allows the user to choose between using the fastest route or the path with the lowest carbon dioxide emissions.

To do this, the user is in the application[設定]You may need to optionally adjust your Google Maps settings.

Russell Dicker, Google’s Product Director, said:

“This is a great example of three trends: data, sustainability and consumer choice,” he added.

Other additional features

Next Web also reported that Google Maps also has a new alert notification that notifies users when they enter a low-emission route. Apart from this, the driver is also warned if the eco-friendly road is a safe place. You can also see if you are allowed access to the proposed road.

Click here for more information.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about Google and its upcoming features.

Related article: New AR function added to Google Maps: Remote access to shopping malls, airports, etc. is now possible

This article is owned by TechTimes

Created by: Juliano Deleon

2018 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos